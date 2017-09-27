UEFA Champions League Wednesday Preview: PSG hosts Bayern, Chelsea visits Atletico, and more

The UEFA Champions League resumes on Wednesday with another eight matches on tap.

The marquee matchup takes place from the Parc Des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Bayern Munich to France. In Group C Atletico Madrid hosts Chelsea in their first meeting since 2014.

Here’s a preview of those two games and the rest of the eight-game slate in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich (2:45 p.m. ET, Facebook Live)

Injuries of Note: Javier Pastore seems to be the long absentee for PSG with a calf problem. Angel Di Maria is questionable for Unai Emery’s side with a hamstring issue. Bayern will be without keeper Manuel Neuer until at least January after foot surgery while Spanish defender Bernat is also out with an ankle injury.

Key to the Game: These two heavyweights have a lot of attacking talent but the key will be who is stronger on the back-end. The glitz and glamour may be with PSG while the physicality and experience goes to Bayern.

Player to Watch: While the youth goes to PSG, again experience goes to Bayern. Winger Arjen Robben has scored in his last two games, and knows what it takes to be successful. He could be a pest for the PSG back line to deal with.

Quote: “”We will deliver a great attacking spectacle with PSG,” Julian Draxler . “I am proud that I can be part of it.”

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea (2:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2)

Injuries of Note: Augusto Fernandez is questionable for Atletico, who remains fairly healthy coming into this clash. Chelsea should see defender David Luiz back in the starting XI despite a broken wrist.

Key to the Game: Atletico is always tough to break down, especially at the Vicente Calderon. Chelsea will look to spread them out to be able to find the openings offensively.

Player to Watch: Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has found life in England pretty smooth so far. Six goals in six appearances across all competitions shows his importance to the team, including a hat-trick this past weekend.

Quote: “’Alvaro didn’t play a lot with Juventus and Real Madrid but now he has a great chance to show that he is a really good striker, a fantastic striker,” – Antonio Conte.

UEFA Champions League Tuesday Schedule (All games at 2:45 p.m. ET unless noted)

FK Qarabag vs. AS Roma (12 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2)

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United (Fox Sports 1)

Basel vs. Benfica

RSC Anderlecht vs. Celtic

Juventus vs. Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon vs. Barcelona