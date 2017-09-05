USMNT vs. Honduras: The Pregame Tailgate

Following a holiday weekend filled with criticism and World Cup doubt, the U.S. Men’s National Team returns to action on Tuesday for a vital World Cup qualifier.

Tuesday’s match in Honduras will be a big one for the USMNT, who enter the day in third place but on relatively shaky ground. A win will ease a lot of the doubt that comes from a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica while putting the USMNT back on track. A loss? Well, that makes the qualifying process much more complicated.

SBI will be providing commentary on the match tonight, so please feel free to join us as we discuss tonight’s World Cup qualifier a bit closer to kickoff.

In the meantime, catch up on all of the week’s news heading into kickoff and feel free to offer some pregame predictions, comments and analysis in the comment section below:

