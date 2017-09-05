USMNT vs. Honduras: Your Live Commentary

Following Friday’s defeat against Costa Rica, the U.S. Men’s National Team faces a vital World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Tuesday night.

The USMNT lineup features seven changes from Friday’s match, including Brad Guzan in goal while Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler enter at centerback. Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey join the fray at striker while Kellyn Acosta anchors the midfield and DaMarcus Beasley replaces Jorge Villafana at left back.

For those looking for some pregame reading, check out the SBI Pregame Tailgate for a look back at the past few days. The match will be shown on beIN Sports USA.

The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.