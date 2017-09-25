Valeri scores two more to lead Timbers in thumping of Orlando City

Diego Valeri’s scoring streak has the Portland Timbers rolling.

The Argentinian star scored two more goals on Sunday evening, extending his MLS-record streak to nine consecutive games with a goal in a 3-0 beating of Orlando City. Valeri’s goal saw the midfielder take over the lead in the Golden Boot race while the win pushed the Timbers back into second in the Western Conference.

Valeri opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after VAR confirmed that Jonathan Spector had taken down Darren Mattocks inside the box. The Jamaican then added a goal of his own in the 29th minute, capping off a wonderful sequence started by Diego Chara and Dairon Asprilla.

That lead stood until the 59th minute, when Valeri pounced on a rebound from a Mattocks shot to fire his team’s third of the game and his 20th of the season.

Adding insult to injury, Orlando City finished the match with nine men as Spector was sent off in the 47th minute with a second yellow while midfielder PC was dismissed in the 84th minute with a straight red for an elbow on Chara.

Looking ahead, the Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday in their next match while Orlando City faces a midweek clash with the New England Revolution.

MAN OF THE MATCH

The Man of the Match, and Man of the Season, is Diego Valeri, who fired two more vital goals to further the Timbers’ playoff push.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

There may have been a pair of goals after, but the opener was a backbreaker for Orlando City as VAR confirmed a Jonathan Spector penalty and gave the Timbers an early lead.

MATCH TO FORGET

Jonathan Spector gave up a penalty kick and earned a second half dismissal, capping off a rough game for the normally-steady centerback.