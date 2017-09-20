Wednesday Kickoff: Azteca damaged, Neymar-Edinson Cavani rift and more

A natural disaster has hit Mexico hard, and it has impacted the soccer scene in a major way.

The powerful earthquake in Mexico saw the postponement of all midweek Copa MX games while also damaging the famed Estadio Azteca. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that there is no issue between Neymar and Edinson Cavani following a disagreement over set pieces. (REPORT)

Karim Benzema has signed a new deal that will keep him at Real Madrid until 2021. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing for Manchester United to re-sign Marouane Fellaini to a new deal. (REPORT)

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio insists that there is no release clause on Ivan Perisic’s contract. (REPORT)

Schalke is looking for “clarity” on midfielder Leon Goretzka’s future as reports link him to Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Christian Pulisic earned recognition as a nominee for the Golden Boy awards. (READ)

Weston McKennie earned his first Bundesliga start against Bayern Munich. (READ)

Jay Heaps’ firing is the first in a long line of changes needed for the New England Revolution. (READ)

Alex Morgan scored twice to help the USWNT rout New Zealand. (READ)

Tab Ramos has signed a new deal with U.S. Soccer that will keep him on as Youth Technical Director and U-20 head coach. (READ)