Wednesday Kickoff: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, Robert Lewandowski's future and more

Despite controversies, two big stars are expected to remain with their current clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo says that questions regarding his Real Madrid contract are better left for president Florentino Perez. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti says he believes Robert Lewandowski will end his career with the club despite his recent criticism of the club’s transfer dealings. (REPORT)

Ahead of the team’s playoff against Syria, Australia star Mile Jedinak was left off the Socceroo roster due to injury. (REPORT)

Gabriel Jesus says he is doesn’t “know anything about” reports that Manchester City will offer him an improved contract. (REPORT)

Four referees from African country Malawi have been banned for life for match-fixing, despite the fact that the officials received just $20 between them to fix a game before returning $15 to the team because they still lost. (REPORT)

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has dropped Andre and Jordan Ayew for an upcoming World Cup qualifier against Uganda. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Real Madrid topped Borussia Dortmund, headlining Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League results. (READ)

Despite recent struggles, Toronto FC remained atop the SBI MLS Power Rankings. (READ)

Is this the USMNT 2018 World Cup jersey? (READ)

Atlanta United is well equipped to handle Miguel Almiron’s injury. (READ)

NYCFC is reportedly set to bid for a stadium site in Belmont. (READ)