Wednesday Kickoff: Marco Asensio out of UCL opener, Mourinho calls for 'patience' with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and more

A key man will be missing from Real Madrid’s Champions League lineup due to an odd injury while Jose Mourinho stressed patience with a big star.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to the Real Madrid lineup, Marco Asensio will miss the club’s Champions League opener against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday night due to an infected “pimple”. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says it is important that Manchester United is patient as Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets closer to returning to the field. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied reports that the club is nearing a deal for Diego Costa. (REPORT)

If Bayern Munich were to move on from Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian manager would reportedly seek a return to the Premier League. (REPORT)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Gonzalo Higuain must be more “relaxed” in big matches if he wants to perform at a high level. (REPORT)

Roy Hodgson was confirmed as manager of Crystal Palace. (REPORT)