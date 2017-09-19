Weston McKennie earns first Bundesliga start as Schalke faces Bayern Munich

Weston McKennie has impressed during his time with the Schalke first team this season, but the American midfielder faces his biggest test to date on Tuesday afternoon.

McKennie was selected as part of Schalke’s starting XI to face Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Bundesliga clash (2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1). The start is the first of McKennie’s senior career, and it comes against one of the world’s top powerhouses.

After joining the Schalke first team at the tail end of last season, McKennie has made a few appearances for the club to start the current campaign. He’s earned 25 minutes of league play in two appearances thus far while featuring for a 55-minute performance in DFB-Pokal action.

