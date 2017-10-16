Alessandrini's big night for Galaxy proves too much for Minnesota

Romain Alessandrini’s two goals and assist helped the LA Galaxy win their third home match of the season over Minnesota United FC.

The Galaxy newcomer remained dangerous all game long, contributing on each of the goals in the 3-0 victory.

In a year that has been well below the Galaxy standard of recent years, their have been few bright spots as promising as Alessandrini’s debut season. His 13 goals and 11 assists this season paint the picture of a dangerous attacking threat for the Western conference cellar dwellers.

Minnesota United entered the match on a good run of form, but fell victim to Alessandrini in the early goings. The winger took advantage of an opportunity on a quick free kick, finding the far post with a skipping, low effort in the 11th minute.

It took the Galaxy just over ten minutes to double the lead. Alessandrini served in a cross with the outside of his left foot that found the head of Jonathan Dos Santos at the top of the box. Dos Santos sent a looping header over Bobby Shuttleworth and into the back of the net.

Alessandrini doubled his take in the waning moments of the match with a brilliantly executed counter attack. After latching onto the ball behind Minnesota’s backline, Alessandrini slipped the ball to the far post beating Shuttleworth once again.

After taking the 2-0 lead, the Galaxy took their foot off the pedal and kept things compact making it tough for Minnesota to find much purchase.

For Minnesota United (10-17-6), their debut season has been much stronger than early predictions had indicated, but their is plenty of work to be done. If they are willing to spend on defense in the offseason, they could be a sleeper team heading into 2018 and make a run at the playoffs.

The Galaxy (8-17-8) will have a very different look next season. Whether they promote youth players like Bradford Jamieson IV, Ariel Lassiter, and Dave Romney to larger roles, or spend big in the transfer market, they will have local competition with LAFC for the hearts and minds of the city.

Man of the Match

Romain Alessandrini made the difference for the Galaxy in this one.

Moment of the Match

Jonathan Dos Santos unlikely headed goal from the top of the box was the type of goal the Galaxy have been missing this season.

Match to Forget

Ibson was a bit out of sync with the rest of his teammates and seemed caught in two minds too often.