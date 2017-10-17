Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and more

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League return midweek, and a pair of young American stars headline the action for this week’s Americans Abroad.

After earning a substitute appearance over the weekend in a loss to RB Leipzig, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face off with Apoel in a must-win UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday. Thus far, the German leaders have dropped matches to Real Madrid and Tottenham, and dropped points on Tuesday could knock them out of the race for a knockout round spot.

On Thursday, Matt Miazga and Viesse face Europa League action and a match with Belgian side Zulte-Waregem. The two teams have lost their opening matchups, giving both sides work to do to catch up to Lazio and Nice.

Elsewhere, Aaron Schoenfeld also faces a Europa League clash while Jonathan Gonzalez headlines a full slate of Liga MX matches.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Apoel on Tuesday.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv face FC Astana on Thursday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Zulte-Waregem on Thursday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Lobos BUAP on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Cruz Azul on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Tigres UANL face Veracruz on Tuesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Pumas on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Necxa on Wednesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca on Wednesday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Puebla on Wednesday.