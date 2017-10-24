Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Fabian Johnson, Jonathan Gonzalez and more

Plenty of Americans are set to take the field during the week as cup action takes over the schedule throughout European and Mexican soccer.

In Germany, the DFB-Pokal continues this week with second round action. After scoring over the weekend, Fabian Johnson leads Borussia Monchengladbach into a match against Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortune Dusseldorf while Julian Green and Alfredo Morales could collide when Ingolstadt faces Greuther Furth. Christian Pulisic could see action in a match against lower-league opposition while Weston McKennie is also eligible to play after not featuring over the weekend.

Mexican action features the Copa MX as the tournament moves into the round of 16. Jonathan Gonzalez leads the field as Monterrey faces Universidad de Guadalajara while William Yarbrough and Jonathan Bornstein could go head-to-head in the lone matches with Americans on opposite sides.

Elsewhere, Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face a round of 16 clash of their own while Ethan Horvath could feature in league play for Club Brugge.

Here’s a closer look at the midweek list of Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

DFB-POKAL

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face SV Wehen on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face FC Magdeburg on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 on Tuesday.

Julian Green and Gruether Furth face Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt on Tuesday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Cologne on Wednesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hannover on Wednesday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Dynamo Dresden on Wednesday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

SPAIN

COPA DEL REY

Shaq Moore and Levante face Girona on Thursday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Amando Moreno and Club Tijuana face Morelia on Tuesday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Atlante on Tuesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Necaxa on Wednesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Atletico Zacatepec on Wednesday.

Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Universidad de Guadalajara on Wednesday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Gent face Eupen on Tuesday.

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face KV Mechelen on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Wednesday.