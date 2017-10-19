Americans Abroad Thursday Rewind: Matt Miazga, Jonathan Klinsmann and more

While one young American continued his Europa League campaign, another was named to the bench for the first time.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse settled for a point against Belgian side Zulte-Waregem in a 1-1 draw on Thursday. After Miazga’s defensive partner Guram Kashai relinquished the lead with an own goal, Vitesse came back on a curled finish from Thomas Bruns just four minutes later, sealing the tie. With the draw, both sides pick up their first points of the group stage, leaving them five points back of second-place Nice and eight points back of first-place Lazio.

Jonathan Klinsmann made the trip to Ukraine for Hertha Berlin’s Europa League match with Zorya Luhansk, but he could only look on from the bench as his side fell short in a 2-1 defeat. The draw leaves Hertha in fourth place with just one point.

Here’s a closer look at Thursday’s Europa League action:

