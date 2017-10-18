Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Alejandro Guido and more

Tuesday proved a major setback for Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund.
The German powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw by APOEL, putting the club’s chances of earning a Champions League knockout round berth in major danger. Pulisic played a full 90 minutes in the tie, and nearly assisted a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang winner that was cleared off the line.
In Mexico, 23-year-old midfielder Alejandro Guido earned a starting nod for Club Tijuana but was forced out after 79 minutes due to injury. He was replaced by defender Michael Orozco while Joe Corona also earned a substitute appearance.
Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:
EUROPE
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with APOEL on Tuesday.
MEXICO
LIGA MX
Alejandro Guido started and played 79 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Lobos BUAP on Tuesday.
Joe Corona entered as a 69th minute substitute for Club Tijuana on Tuesday.
Michael Orozco entered as a 79th minute substitute for Club Tijuana on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes in Queretaro’s 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Tuesday.
Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres UANL’s 1-0 loss to Veracruz on Tuesday.
William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-1 loss to Pumas on Tuesday.
