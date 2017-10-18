Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Alejandro Guido and more

Tuesday proved a major setback for Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund.

The German powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw by APOEL, putting the club’s chances of earning a Champions League knockout round berth in major danger. Pulisic played a full 90 minutes in the tie, and nearly assisted a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang winner that was cleared off the line.

In Mexico, 23-year-old midfielder Alejandro Guido earned a starting nod for Club Tijuana but was forced out after 79 minutes due to injury. He was replaced by defender Michael Orozco while Joe Corona also earned a substitute appearance.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with APOEL on Tuesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido started and played 79 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 2-1 win over Lobos BUAP on Tuesday.

Joe Corona entered as a 69th minute substitute for Club Tijuana on Tuesday.

Michael Orozco entered as a 79th minute substitute for Club Tijuana on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes in Queretaro’s 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Tuesday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres UANL’s 1-0 loss to Veracruz on Tuesday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-1 loss to  Pumas on Tuesday.

Comments

1 comment
  • alndres ventura

    William Yarbrough the american-mexican whit Leon,they shoud keep an eye in him
    is good as goalkeeper, he could play for mexico but prefer Usa,but nobody call him
    Brad Guzan is still young and can shine in the friendly games in november,

    Like

    Reply
    · ·

