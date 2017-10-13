Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and more

The 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle on Tuesday, but now, past, present and future members of the U.S. Men’s National Team return to their club level as the look ahead to 2022 begins.

This weekend’s schedule is headlined by action in Germany, starting with Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund’s clash with RB Leipzig. Up-and-comer Weston McKennie joins Schalke for a match against Hertha Berlin while Bobby Wood looks to bounce back with Hamburg against Mainz.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin looks to join the Newcastle XI against Southampton while Geoff Cameron leads Stoke City against title contenders Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca, Matt Miazga’s Vitesse takes on Heracles and Ethan Horvath leads Club Brugge against KV Oostende.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hannover on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Mainz on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. (Brooks is injured)

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Alfedo Morales and Ingolstadt face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face VfL Bochum on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Erzebirge Aue on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Nurnburg on Monday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Manchester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Swansea City on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Tottenham on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Southampton on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream and Fulham face Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face QPR on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Derby County on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Puebla on Friday.

Michael Orozco, Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Veracruz on Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca on Saturday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Jose Torres and Tigres on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Atlas on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Heracles on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saeif and Gent face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face KV Oostende on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen and Randers face FC Nordjaelland on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face Halmstads BK on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Elfsborg on Saturday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Sarpsborg on Monday.