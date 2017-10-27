Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: John Brooks, Weston McKennie and more

John Brooks could make his long-awaited Bundesliga debut for Wolfsburg following a layoff as his club takes on another young American Abroad.

Brooks returned to the bench for DFB-Pokal action midweek, making this weekend’s matchup against Weston McKennie and Schalke a reasonable return date for the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, is questionable for his own match as Borussia Dortmund faces Hannover.

In England, Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town look to build off last week’s upset against Manchester United in a match against Liverpool. Meanwhile, in Championship action, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Leeds United while Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland takes on Bristol City.

Elsewhere, Shaq Moore could feature again for La Liga’s Levante after making his debut midweek while Jonathan Gonzalez leads Monterrey against Club America.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Liverpool on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Watford on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Chelsea on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Burnley on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Sheffield United face Leeds United on Friday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Bolton on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bristol City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Hull City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Friday. (Chandler is injured)

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face FC Augsburg on Sunday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Stuttgart on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen on Saturday.

McKinzie Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Holsein Kiel on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Vfl Bochum on Monday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Eibar on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

Shane O’Neill, Desevio Payne and Excelsior face FC Twente on Friday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jose Torres and Tigres face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Atlas on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face America on Saturday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Veracruz on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido, Jose Corona, Michael Orozco and Club Tijuana face Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Morelia on Sunday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Kenny Saeif and Gent face Royal Chaleroi on Friday.

Juan Pablo Torres and Lokoren face KV Oostende on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sint-Truidense on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Rosenborg on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Hammarby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face AIK on Monday.