Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Danny Williams, Eric Lichaj and more

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town picked up one of the biggest results of the club’s history on Saturday.

The American midfielder started and played 90 minutes as Huddersfield Town upset Manchester United, 2-1, in the Premier League shocker of the weekend. The result pushes the club up up to 11th in the league.

In the Championship, Eric Lichaj contributed a goal in a 2-0 win for Nottingham Forest. He wasn’t the only American to get on the scoresheet, though, as Romain Gall also fired a goal in Sweden.

Elsewhere, McKinzie Gaines made his debut for Darmstatdt, Ethan Horvath and William Yarbrough provided shutouts and Christian Pulisic went a full 90 in a frustrating defeat while Timmy Chandler suffered an injury.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Bourneouth on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress against Bournemouth on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch entered as an 89th minute sub in Sunderland’s 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Reading on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDSELIGA

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Mainz on Friday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 37 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 90 minutes in Hamburg’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen’s 0-0 draw with Cologne on Sunday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Sunday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress for Freiburg on Sunday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenhein on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 3-0 win over Heidenheimer SB on Friday.

McKinzie Gaines started and played 45 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-0 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Terrence Boyd did not dress for Darmstadt on Friday.

Julian Green did not dress for Greuther Furth’s 3-1 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 0-0 draw with Morelia on Friday.

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco and Alejandro Guido did not dress in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 loss to Atlas on Friday.

Jorge Villafana did not dress for Santos Laguna’s 2-1 win over Queretaro on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes for Queretaro on Saturday.

Jose Torres entered as an 89th minute susbstitute in Tigres UANL’s 3-0 win over Toluca on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez did not dress for Toluca on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca’s 1-0 win over Puebla on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 51 minutes in Monterrey’s 1-0 win over Pumas on Sunday.

Edgar Castillo dressed but did not play for Monterrey.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Levante’s 1-1 draw with Getafe on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne entered as a 71st minute substitute in Excelsior’s 1-1 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 4-0 win over Heerenveen on Sunday.

BELGIUM

PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saeif did not dress for Gent’s 1-1 draw with KV Kotrijk on Saturday.

Juan Pablo Torres did not dress for KSC Lokoren’s 1-1 draw with Charleroi on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Antwerp on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin did not dress for Stabaek’s 2-1 loss to Tromso on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Sundsvall’s 2-2 draw with IFK Norrkoping on Sunday

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in IFK Goteborg’s 1-0 loss to Ostersunds FC on Sunday.