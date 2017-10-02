Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Geoff Cameron, DeAndre Yedlin and more

With World Cup qualifiers looming, two Premier League stars recently coming off injury put in strong performances to help their teams earn big results.

Geoff Cameron and DeAndre Yedlin turned in solid efforts over the weekend to help their sides go into the international break on a high. Cameron and Stoke City picked up a 2-1 win over Southampton in their weekend matchup while Yedlin’s Newcastle held Liverpool in a 1-1 draw against one of the league’s most dangerous attacks.

In Germany, Weston McKennie went a full 90 minutes for Schalke while Christian Pulisic helped Borussia Dortmund earn a win. Fabian Johnson, recently left off the USMNT squad, also went 78 minutes in a Borussia Monchengbladbach win.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch provided an assist, Mix Diskerud added a goal and Jonathan Gonzalez played another full match for Monterrey.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 78 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood started and played 89 minutes in Hamburg’s 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Saturday. (Brooks is injured)

2. BUNDESLIGA

Alfredo Morales started and played 67 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 3-0 win over Darmstadt on Friday.

Terrence Boyd did not dress for Darmstadt on Friday

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Friday.

Julian Green started and played 70 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 loss to Kaiserslautern on Friday.

Haji Wright entered in the 64th minute of Sandhausen’s 2-0 win over SSV Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Sunday. (Wooten is injured)

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams did not dress for Huddersfield Town’s 4-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress for Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 for Sheffield United on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch played 64 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Levante’s 2-0 loss to Alaves on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona started and played 45 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-0 loss to Morelia on Friday.

Alejandro Guido entered in the 46th minute for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 2-2 draw with Queretaro on Sunday.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes for Queretaro on Saturday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 1-0 win over Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarbrough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 3-0 win against Lobos on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 0-0 draw with Necaxa on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez did not dress in Toluca’s 2-1 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana did not dress for Santos Laguna’s 0-0 draw with Puebla on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-0 loss to VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill did not dress for Excelsior on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers’ 1-0 loss to AC Horsens on Friday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in IFK Goteborg’s 4-0 win over Sirius on Friday.

Romain Gall played 81 minutes in Sundsvall’s 5-0 loss to Djurgardens on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Gent on Sunday. (Saief is injured)

Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in KSC Lokoren’s 3-1 win over Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubin Rubin entered in the 90th minute in Stabaek’s 4-2 win over Valerenga on Saturday.