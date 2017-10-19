Report: Atlanta selected to host 2018 MLS All Star Game

Report: Atlanta selected to host 2018 MLS All Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

Report: Atlanta selected to host 2018 MLS All Star Game

Atlanta has become one if the premier soccer cities in America, and now it get to host the best players MLS has to offer next summer.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the 2018 MLS All Star-Game, where the league’s best will take on one of the big clubs from Europe. A press conference is scheduled for Monday to officially announce the event.

The stadium certainly has what MLS looks for in a host city. They have a beautiful new stadium and a reputation for filling it and the club set the MLS attendance record earlier this season when more than 70,000 tickets were sold for a regular season match against Orlando City.

The MLS All-Star Game featured Real Madrid last season in Chicago. That match attracted a crowd of over 61,000.

 

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS All-Star Game

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home