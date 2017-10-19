Report: Atlanta selected to host 2018 MLS All Star Game

Atlanta has become one if the premier soccer cities in America, and now it get to host the best players MLS has to offer next summer.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the 2018 MLS All Star-Game, where the league’s best will take on one of the big clubs from Europe. A press conference is scheduled for Monday to officially announce the event.

The stadium certainly has what MLS looks for in a host city. They have a beautiful new stadium and a reputation for filling it and the club set the MLS attendance record earlier this season when more than 70,000 tickets were sold for a regular season match against Orlando City.

The MLS All-Star Game featured Real Madrid last season in Chicago. That match attracted a crowd of over 61,000.