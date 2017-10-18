Bill Hamid leaving D.C. United after this season

Sunday will be goalkeeper Bill Hamid’s final game with D.C. United, at least for the foreseeable future.
The club’s longest tenured player will leave at the end of the season after weighing extention offers from the club and considering other options for his future.
“I want to push myself and see how far I can go because I know I have the work ethic and the hunger to take myself very far in this game,” Hamid told the Washington Post. “I know I can make it to the next level.”
He would not make a specific comment on the next step in his career, but a move to Europe appears inevitable, with FC Midtjylland in Denmark said to be the leading candidate.
“I think you are going to find out in the next 48 hours,” he added. “I am extremely excited for what’s next. It’s a big opportunity. It’s a big steppingstone to what can come later on in my career.”
Hamid has been a D.C. United staple for most of the past decade. He’s been with the club since 2010 after coming up through the club’s academy. He’s played in at least 24 games in all but his first season with the club. He’s been to the playoffs four times, alhough they never got out of the conference semi- finals. He was MLS goalkeeper of the year in 2014. He holds the club record for starts and appearances with 184 and has 49 clean sheets.
He has also been capped by the U.S. Men’s National Team three times, most recently in last summer’s Gold Cup group stage finale against Nicaragua.
D.C. United will not be paid a transfer fee because Hamid is leaving as a free agent, having played out his country. The team will reportedly retain his MLS rights after offering him a contract. He is one year too young to be eligible for MLS free agency, with is also a likely reason for his departure to Europe.
Go ahead Bill—do what you gotta, Player. It’s been a joy for our family to watch him grow and play before our very eyes the last several years. That young man always got after it.
LikeLike
MLS really needs to rethink its strategy on players and start to become a selling league. There is no shame in being a selling league. What DC United did with Hamid when they benched him knowing euro scouts where in the stands a few weeks back was bush league from MLS.Wish him the best of luck going forward.
—
Problem is since the way the transfer fee is split it doesn’t really benefit the team to sell the player. The club has to split a portion of the fee with MLS and only allows the club use the sale proceeds on either a new single player ie DP or admin/academy costs it can’t use the proceeds across its entire roster.
—
MLS 3.0 needs some rule changes particularly if certain clubs like ATL United start developing their own pipeline both domestically and thru scouting South America. The rule needs to be changed so that the club keeps the entire transfer fee and can then use the entire amount across its entire roster as it sees fit. Reward player development and scouting .
—
As we saw with the USMNT this month the MLS is not on par with European leagues not even some second division Euro leagues. MLS is making progress and will get there and part of that process is giving clubs the right incentives to scout and develop talent both within US thru the academy and in our hemisphere at make a profit off the resale which can be used to reinvest in new players up and down the roster.
—
Half my family is Brazilian. Corinthians don’t find shame in selling a Paulinho to Tottenahm or Sao Paulo selling Kaka or Gremio selling Ronaldinho. Its good business and lets them invest in the next generation of up and coming talents. Champions League is where the money is and MLS can’t change that anytime soon. Time that we stop kidding ourselves and realized who we are as footballing nation and make the most of it while still trying to move it forward.
LikeLike
I would agree and there really isn’t likely to be a huge run going on American players globally anytime soon anyhow. Americans are not particularly popular abroad – especially under our current administration, sorry – and typically we are not known for assimilating particularly well anyhow. Add in the general lack of respect for American soccer in general and while there have been and will continue to be some who make it out there it’s not like foreign leagues are going to be strip-mining MLS for talent. No point in making it even less appealing to sell a player on, especially if it benefits the club.
LikeLike
Demand is one thing, but consider that it may be the case that, even at this low demand… MLS teams just don’t have the development systems in place to replace a Bill Hamid.
Maybe they’re sandbagging and pulling bush league moves because… who exactly is coming through the pipeline to replace dude?
I love the idea of becoming a selling league and in no way disagree with your posts. I just wonder if the issue is even deeper than Joe DIrt and Qouzzel mentioned. MLS can’t even dream of being a “selling league” for a decade or so because we just don’t have the development system in place, let alone one that smoothly pumps out internationally marketable talent. Hope I’m wrong…
LikeLike
@ThisGuy, agree and good point and that is certainly part of the calculation MLS teams have for not selling. Replacing a first second or thrid year player on a low MLS salary who’s got possible European level talent is near impossible in the MLS 2.0 system.
—
Atlanta (I’m a fan full disclosure) is building a system where they are looking to us Tata and his name to recruit talent in SA and give them exposure and them sell them on in one or two years to Europe. We will be lucky to keep Almiron thru next summer break IMO. However, Tata is so well know in SA that he can pretty much snap his fingers and call in another talented 21-23 year old when he needs too. There’s a combination of scouting and high profile manager that makes it work. This could also happen with Carelton if he starts to play well in league play next year and the year after as far as talent pipeline thru the academy system goes.
—
This system where we scout and develop talents and polish them and then profit on them helps the league by bringing in and finding top talents making the league funner to watch, helps the club by bringing in better talent and profiting on their sale, and helps the player by getting them better exposure early on in their career and helping them make their euro dreams happen. This is MLS 3.0 but the transfer fee split with MLS and not being able to use transfer proceeds across the entire roster need to be revised.
—
Maybe by MLS 4.0 or 5.0 we can start becoming the destination league Garber and MLS loyalist currently see it as but being a selling league is the the missing step in between.
LikeLike
Could he really not get a look from a higher level league that the Danish league? The anti-american bias facing us players is real but it usually has been reserved for field players not GK.
LikeLike