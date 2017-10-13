Bruce Arena resigns as USMNT coach

Bruce Arena’s time as U.S. Men’s National Team coach is finished.

U.S. Soccer announced on Friday that Arena has resigned from his job following the team’s World Cup elimination. As of now, no replacement has been officially named.

Arena took charge of the USMNT back in January following Jurgen Klinsmann’s dismissal two games into the Hexagonal. After leading the team back into the qualifying race, Arena took an experimental team to the Gold Cup and won the summer tournament.

The wheels fell off from there, though. A loss to Costa Rica set the U.S. back before the team stole a late point in Honduras. A 4-0 win over Panama all but had the U.S. in the World Cup field before a 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago sealed the end of qualifying hopes and Arena’s tenure.

Here’s Arena’s statement in full: