Chivas CEO: "We don't have the economic power of MLS"

Bringing Carlos Vela wasn’t an easy process for LAFC, but it was made easier due to the cash they were able to offer the Mexican international.
Vela attracted interest from Liga MX side Chivas, but the Mexican club’s CEO Jose Luis Higuera admitted the club doesn’t have the economic power MLS does.
“We made contact with Vela and we were very close, but if they beat you to it, they beat you to it,” Higuera said on ESPN’s Futbol Picante podcast. “We can’t compare ourselves or be irresponsible with the people, we don’t have the economic power of MLS.
“The day that MLS decides to go for Europeans and to have a Champions [League], they have the power and money to do it and players dance for money.”
In the same interview, Higuera mentioned that Chivas was close to a deal with Vela before LAFC swooped in and signed him to a contract that starts in 2018.
If this is true, MLS ought to significantly raise the salary cap and become as good a league as Liga MX. In fact, they ought to do away with DP’s, TAM and all this confusing crap and just say, you can spend up to $20 million per year on salaries. And then raise that total as revenue increases. It’s what the other major league sports in the US do.
LikeLike
So we are catching up to LigaMX at least economically, still nothing to show from that in CCL yet.
—
Which bring up CCL. I really wish they revamp this competition so that it becomes more of LigaMX v MLS type competition with a handful of token central american and caribbean clubs mixed in.
—
Imagine if Mexico and the US got 6 spots each along with the champions of the Central American, Caribbean, and Canadian cups for along with the winner from last year. for 16 teams in 4 groups of 4, followed by quarters and so on.
—
I can’t stand the current format having to watch group stage matches against W Connection or Arabe Unido all the time or whatever other bush league team it is. Having a the champions of their cups from those regions is enough. Including too many and no one wants to watch it.
—
I would want and look forward to watching group stages that looked like this:
—
Monterray, Seattle, NYRB, Saprissa
—
Pachua, Atlanta, Club America, Toronto
—
NYCFC, Cruz Azul, Tigres, W Connection
—
Portland, Sporting KC, Santos Laguna, Tiajuana
—
By limiting the spot for central american and caribbean it makes the group stage matches much more marketable to soccer fans and should increase view ship by making this more of a LigaMX v MLS competition.
—
To get the central american and caribean federation to fall in line just have the north american federation of Mexico, US, and Canada threaten to leave the CCL and thereby effectively ending it and any revenues the central american and caribean clubs currently get from it. If they still out vote it we just walk and start our own competition which would be even better
—
Here is how Plan B works if the central americans and caribean federations don’t fall in line and north america federation withdraw from CCL to form their own regional tournament:
—
Goups could be even better than Plan A;
—
Monterray, Seattle, NYRB, Toluca
—
Pachua, Atlanta, Club America, Toronto,
—
NYCFC, Cruz Azul, Tigres, Chicago
—
Portland, SKC, Santos Laguna, Tiajuana
—
Either option creates a far more marketable product that would add revenue to the clubs participating. Getting soccer fans in the US and Mexico to watch and increase tv ratings is what will drive this competition to higher levels and create more dollars for clubs and league. This not only increase money for the sport but gives MLS and LigaMX something international to play for other than flying 8000 mile round trips to Copa Libertadores matches.
LikeLike
Let’s not blow this statement out of proportion. Yeah, some MLS teams may be able to pay $8-10 million for DPs and poach an occasional “star” such as Vela or GDS, but the rest of the rosters are woefully underpaid. Until we can match up with Liga MX from 1-11, this isn’t reality.
LikeLike