Claudio Reyna on American soccer: "We're far too arrogant"

As a former U.S. Men’s National Team star, Claudio Reyna was left very, very disappointed by what he saw from the U.S. Men’s National Team throughout the World Cup cycle, but the NYCFC executive wasn’t fully surprised by the U.S. team’s failure.
Reyna took aim at the mentality possessed by many throughout U.S. Soccer, saying that those in charge haven’t led the U.S. to real progress in quite some time. Reyna compared the American soccer mindset with that of those around the world and, in his experience, he’s found something wrong with the behavior throughout the U.S. landscape.
“Our approach and our behavior to the sport here — to coaching, to everything, is just wrong,” Reyna told Goal on Tuesday. “We’re far too arrogant. We’re far too obnoxious. We are egotistical having never won anything or done anything, and that’s not the case around the world.
“We have coaches who think they’re better than they are,” he added. “Across the board, we just think we do things better than we really do. I mean in every way. Whether it’s broadcasting, or media, coaching, we’re just not as far along as we tell ourselves we are. We need a little honesty, and hopefully this brought it. I think it’s far too late. I think we’ve been asleep at the wheel for a little bit too long.”
Reyna went on to say that American coaches can learn a lot from others scattered throughout the world. He says those within the country don’t understand the day-to-day work being put in by those in countries succeding on the international level and, until they do, things won’t change.
The NYCFC executive also said that many are confusing investment with progress and that throwing money at the problem will not be enough to help the U.S. overcome the deficiencies currently plaguing the system.
“Until we realize that — that we’re not as good as we think we are at all levels — then I think we’re going to continue being what we are,” Reyna said, “which is mediocre.”
Amen!!!! Arrogant and thin skinned. The soccer media in the U.S. was somewhat complicit by failing to regularly question brutal performances and questionable tactics, but most of the blame needs to be on the players and coaches who acted as if they didn’t need to put in the effort.
LOL
Reyna for president!
Claudio Reyna for president?
Haha, we must have written that at the same time!
haha. he clearly wrote it before you, that is why its above your post.
a breath of fresh air in a stale environment.
Absolutely was thinking the same thing. Would love to see Reyna throw his name into the USSF President election.
Good thing that waaaaaaa guy is not around anymore otherwise he’d call Reyna gay Mexican woman for disrespecting the team… and somebody better check on that french dude. I don’t thinks his sensibilities are strong enough for this level of criticism.
Only the most ignorant of people would think Reyna was Mexican or female. Please, from experience, tell us what is so bad about being a gay mexican woman?
Reyna was also previously US Youth Technical Director during which time he implemented the coaching standards for youth soccer and the helped reorganize ODP into the Development Academy system we have today. Given the talent in the current 15-21 year old age range I would call that a win but we went thru some growing pains for the first four or five years after switching to DA as seen in the 1990-1994 birth years.
As both a player and front office executive there are not a lot of US players/coaches/executives with his combination of experience both overseas and at home.
He is definitely someone who should be part of the solution in some way. He is a legend and should be listened too.
Excellent. Reyna’s changes do appear to be showing progress. That along with MLS academies funding their youth teams (kids in MLS DA teams don’t have to pay). The MLS teams have been getting serious about development talent for their senior teams.
His interview on Empire of Soccer illustrated his focus on developing professionals. The non-MLS DA clubs are happy to develop college players. While college players can become quality international players, I just don’t believe that college is the best pathway to developing future internationals.
Hmmm… wasn’t Bruce his coach at UVA and then with the Nats?
Adding to Reyna’s observation, I think the American soccer culture and system is arrogant as a facade to it’s true mentality: insecure.
Far too many fans, and coaches appear to be insecure and feeble in the face of criticism or honest observations. Hell, we see it run rampant on this board for the past 9-10 years I’ve been visiting. Any dissenting opinion about the quality, or state of MLS/USMNT is met with embarrassing contempt and faux outrage.
Arrogance, sure. But insecurity? Much more prevalent. The Arena-doctrine highlights that veiled arrogance that’s likely insecurity.
Reyna takes over for Gulati
Tata Martino takes over for Arena.
Win-Win
