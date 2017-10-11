CONCACAF WCQ Rewind: Panama, Honduras win to knock USMNT out of World Cup

The Hexagonal’s final day saw plenty of drama, with results that sent the U.S. Men’s National Team to the fifth place spot after their loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

Honduras and Panama hosted CONCACAF powers Mexico and Costa Rica, both already qualified for Russia.

Here’s how those matches played out:

Honduras 3-2 Mexico

Honduras needed a result against the already qualified Mexico to have any shot at going to the World Cup next summer, and though they eventually got it, it did not start so well for the home side.

Mexico’s Oribe Peralta got the scoring started after 17 minutes, though Honduras pulled one back through Alberth Elis after 34 minutes. The away side got back on top five minutes after the equalizer thanks to Carlos Vela, and took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The Hondurans were able to get the goals they needed in the second half, with a little help from their opponents. In the 54th minute, a Honduras chance resulted in a Guillermo Ochoa own goal, leveling the score. In the 60th minute, Honduras got their go-ahead goal courtesy of Romell Quioto.

The result was enough for Honduras to grab the fourth place spot in the Hex and an intercontinental playoff with Australia for a World Cup berth.

Panama 2-1 Costa Rica

Much like Honduras, Panama was hosting another already qualified side, Costa Rica, needing points to keep their World Cup hopes alive. For them, it also did not start so well.

The away side, who had a day’s less rest after a rescheduled match against Honduras, took the lead in the first half. Johan Venegas scored in the 36th minute, and they went into the half with a 1-0 lead.

Panama fared much better in the second half after they scored a controversial goal. The referee awarded Panama’s Blas Perez a goal in the 56th minute, though whether or not the ball crossed the line has been questioned. They grabbed a late winner in the 88th minute, courtesy of Roman Torres, sealing third place and an automatic spot to Russia.

Hex Standings

Mexico – 21 points, +9 goal differential

Costa Rica – 16 points, +6 goal differential

Panama – 13 points, -1 goal differential

Honduras – 13 points , -6 goal differential

United States – 12 points, +4 goal differential

Trinidad and Tobago – 6 points, -12 goal differential