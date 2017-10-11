CONCACAF WCQ Rewind: Panama, Honduras win to knock USMNT out of World Cup

The Hexagonal’s final day saw plenty of drama, with results that sent the U.S. Men’s National Team to the fifth place spot after their loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

Honduras and Panama hosted CONCACAF powers Mexico and Costa Rica, both already qualified for Russia.

Here’s how those matches played out:

Honduras 3-2 Mexico

Honduras needed a result against the already qualified Mexico to have any shot at going to the World Cup next summer, and though they eventually got it, it did not start so well for the home side.

Mexico’s Oribe Peralta got the scoring started after 17 minutes, though Honduras pulled one back through Alberth Elis after 34 minutes. The away side got back on top five minutes after the equalizer thanks to Carlos Vela, and took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The Hondurans were able to get the goals they needed in the second half, with a little help from their opponents. In the 54th minute, a Honduras chance resulted in a Guillermo Ochoa own goal, leveling the score. In the 60th minute, Honduras got their go-ahead goal courtesy of Romell Quioto.

The result was enough for Honduras to grab the fourth place spot in the Hex and an intercontinental playoff with Australia for a World Cup berth.

Panama 2-1 Costa Rica

Much like Honduras, Panama was hosting another already qualified side, Costa Rica, needing points to keep their World Cup hopes alive. For them, it also did not start so well.

The away side, who had a day’s less rest after a rescheduled match against Honduras, took the lead in the first half. Johan Venegas scored in the 36th minute, and they went into the half with a 1-0 lead.

Panama fared much better in the second half after they scored a controversial goal. The referee awarded Panama’s Blas Perez a goal in the 56th minute, though whether or not the ball crossed the line has been questioned. They grabbed a late winner in the 88th minute, courtesy of Roman Torres, sealing third place and an automatic spot to Russia.

Hex Standings

Mexico – 21 points, +9 goal differential

Costa Rica – 16 points, +6 goal differential

Panama – 13 points, -1 goal differential

Honduras – 13 points , -6 goal differential

United States – 12 points, +4 goal differential

Trinidad and Tobago – 6 points, -12 goal differential

Comments

  • Scott e Dio93

    Note: USA did mexico a favor…now mexico won’t return the favor…haha…how we Americans can be!

  • Keeping it Real

    Thank you OLD BOY NETWORK. The Nepotism and Favoritsm of Michael Bradley for the last decade has finally screwed us over. He was worst captain in USMNT history and it was showing the last two years.

  • Keeping it Real

    the blame goes with the media as well fpor never questioning when golden boys like Bradley were always playing when they were poor.

  • Scott e Dio93

    We need some like Bielsa or Peckerman to rebuild & create more attacking style.

    All three Colombians had their Qualified…haha

  • El Comandante

    Gulati and Klinsman, those are the culprits. Gulati twice for hiring Arena. Bradley hasn’t been as bad as Antigoal has for the last four years.

  • El Comandante

    Wow, just wow. I kinda sensed this ending when we left Kinsman after the last WC and even more so after the 4th place Gold Cup.

  • Alfred Randall

    This has been coming for some time now but we didn’t want to admit it. I really thought we could pull it out tonight but I’m relieved now that it didn’t happen. The mistakes are now exposed and the pretenders can go back to their MLS teams and cash their inflated pay checks. Pulisic will be 22 old before he plays another WCQ match. Let’s see McKinnie will be 21,John Brooks will be 27 and Ethan Horvath will be 24 for the next cycle. I never want to witness Bradley or Altidore in a USMNT shirt again! There were a lot of training cones out there tonight for sure but those are the highest paid ones. CLEAN HOUSE!

