CONMEBOL WCQ Preview: Chile travels to Brazil, Peru hosts Colombia, and more

Coming into Tuesday’s CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, six countries will fight for three automatic qualification spots. Whoever finishes in fifth will have to face a playoff for the chance to make next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Matchday 18’s highlighted fixture comes from Sao Paulo as already-qualified Brazil hosts Chile. The hosts were held in their last two qualifiers, but will be favorites at home. Chile will look for three points to automatically qualify for Russia 2018.

Elsewhere, fourth place Colombia travels to fifth-place Peru, while sixth-place Argentina is on the outside looking in as they travel to already-eliminated Eduador.

Here’s a closer look at all of Tuesday’s CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers:

BRAZIL VS. CHILE (7:30 P.M. BEIN SPORTS 4 & 5)

Brazil may have already qualified for next year’s World Cup, but that doesn’t mean they will look to lay down at home.

The hosts recorded 13 shots on goal in Thursday’s 0-0 draw against Bolivia, but Brazil still has a lot of offensive firepower. Neymar leads the way with six goals and seven assists, while Gabriel Jesus and Paulinho each have five goals apiece.

Chile defeated Ecuador, 2-1, on Thursday at home thanks to a winner from Alexis Sanchez. The forward leads the visitors with seven goals in qualifying.

PARAGUAY VS. VENEZUELA (7:30 P.M. BEIN SPORTS 6 & 7)

Paraguay will hope to jump into the top-five with a win at home against Venezuela.

The hosts will also need to results to go their way, but will be favorites to get the job done in Asuncion. Paraguay defeated Colombia, 2-1, last Thursday thanks to a pair of late goals ahead of second-half stoppage time. The hosts have only claimed 11 points at home in qualifying, but will look to a trio of strikers to lead the way. Venezuela has drawn three matches in a row, and definitely has what it takes to frustrate Paraguay. Josef Martinez leads the visitors with five goals.

ECUADOR VS. ARGENTINA (7:30 P.M. BEIN SPORTS EN ESPANOL)

Argentina’s World Cup hopes rest on their own shoulders as they travel to Ecuador on Tuesday.

The visitors have drawn three consecutive qualifiers, and are sitting in sixth place on goal difference. Lionel Messi has four goals, but the supporting cast needs to pull their weight for Argentina to have any chance of advancing. Ecuador was eliminated on Thursday after suffering their fifth straight qualifying loss. Enner Valencia leads the team with five goals.

PERU VS. COLOMBIA (7:30 P.M. BEIN SPORTS 2 & 3)

Position places will be up for grabs in this showdown as fifth-place Peru hosts fourth-place Colombia.

Peru is sitting in the playoff place, ahead of Argentina but will look to move up to an automatic qualification spot. Peru drew against Argentina on Thursday, despite being out-possessed. They will look to leading scorer Paolo Guerrero who has five goals coming into this match. Colombia are not safe in fourth, and will look to win this match for survival. After a heartbreaking defeat to Paraguay last week, the Colombians will need a full 90+ minutes. James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao are two stars to watch in this one.

URUGUAY VS. BOLIVIA (7:30 P.M. BEIN SPORTS 8)

Uruguay are all but safe to make it to next year’s World Cup bearing several results going against them.

Sitting in second on 28 points, the hosts should have no problem against Bolivia. Despite a 0-0 road draw against Venezuela, Uruguay has two premier forwards in Edinson Cavani (nine goals) and Luis Suarez (three goals, seven assists). Bolivia is in ninth, but have proven to be tough to defeat in past matches. A win over Chile plus a draw against Brazil proves they can pull a shocker in Montevideo.

Here’s the full standings heading into Matchday #18.

1. Brazil (38 points | 11-1-5 | 38 Goals For | 11 Goals Against)

2. Uruguay (28 points | 8-5-4 | 28 Goals For | 18 Goals Against)

3. Chile (26 points | 8-7-2 | 26 Goals For | 24 Goals Against)

4. Colombia (26 points |7-5-5 | 20 Goals For | 18 Goals Against)

5. Peru (25 points |7-6-4 | 26 Goals For | 25 Goals Against)

6. Argentina (25 points | 6-4-7 | 16 Goals For | 25 Goals Against)

7. Paraguay (24 points | 7-7-3 | 19 Goals For | 24 Goals Against)

8. Ecuador (20 points | 6-9-2| 25 Goals For | 26 Goals Against)

9. Bolivia (14 points | 4-11-2 | 14 Goals For | 34 Goals Against)

10. Venezuela (9 points | 1-10-6 | 18 Goals For | 35 Goals Against)