Costa Rica-Honduras pushed to Saturday due to tropical storm Nate

Weather has caused a change ahead of an upcoming World Cup qualifier.

Friday’s World Cup qualifiers between Costa Rica and Honduras has been pushed back to Saturday due to severe rainfall from tropical storm Nate, which has produced flooding throughout Costa Rica as well as six storm-related deaths.

The match was originally set to kick off Friday at 10 p.m., but will now be played on Saturday at 6 p.m.

⚠️Atención⚠️

Ante la difícil situación que está atravesando el país se decidió reprogramar el juego eliminatorio ante @FenafuthOrg.

📰 pic.twitter.com/mjwYBX2WXf — FEDEFUTBOL (@FEDEFUTBOL_CR) October 5, 2017

Costa Rica sits in second place in the region and is just one point away from sealing a World Cup spot. Honduras, meanwhile, is still in the hunt for a spot of their own, sitting just one point behind third-place Panama and tied with the U.S. on points. Currently, the U.S. is ahead on goal differential.

Because of the postponement, Honduras will lose an extra day of rest heading into the team’s final match against Mexico.

CONCACAF’s other two qualifiers are set to go on as scheduled on Friday.