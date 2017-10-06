Costa Rica-Honduras pushed to Saturday due to tropical storm Nate

Costa Rica-Honduras pushed to Saturday due to tropical storm Nate

Featured

Costa Rica-Honduras pushed to Saturday due to tropical storm Nate

 

Weather has caused a change ahead of an upcoming World Cup qualifier.

Friday’s World Cup qualifiers between Costa Rica and Honduras has been pushed back to Saturday due to severe rainfall from tropical storm Nate, which has produced flooding throughout Costa Rica as well as six storm-related deaths.

The match was originally set to kick off Friday at 10 p.m., but will now be played on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Costa Rica sits in second place in the region and is just one point away from sealing a World Cup spot. Honduras, meanwhile, is still in the hunt for a spot of their own, sitting just one point behind third-place Panama and tied with the U.S. on points. Currently, the U.S. is ahead on goal differential.

Because of the postponement, Honduras will lose an extra day of rest heading into the team’s final match against Mexico.

CONCACAF’s other two qualifiers are set to go on as scheduled on Friday.

, , CONCACAF, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home