Crew vs. NYCFC: Your Running Commentary

MLS- New York City FC

After toppling Atlanta United in a stunning penalty kick win, the Columbus Crew return home to face NYCFC in what should be an emotion-filled clash.

The Crew have battled relocation talk for the past several weeks, but it did little to derail them in a Zack Steffen-led win over the favored Atlanta United. Next up is reigning MVP David Villa and NYCFC, who will be looking for a deeper run into the postseason after being crushed by Toronto FC last season.

Tuesday’s match can be seen on ESPN starting at 8 p.m.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

