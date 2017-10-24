Dave Sarachan to take charge of USMNT for Portugal friendly

While Bruce Arena is no longer in charge of the U.S. Men’s National Team, one of his top assistants will hold down the fort on an interim basis heading into a November friendly.

U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday that Dave Sarachan and the

remainder of the current technical staff will take charge when the U.S. faces Portugal on Nov. 14. The match, set to be played in Leiria, Portugal, will be the USMNT’s final game of 2017.

Sarachan has been one of Arena’s top assistants for decades, working under the head coach with the University of Virginia, D.C. United and the LA Galaxy before joining Arena’s USMNT staff in January. Sarachan was also head coach of the Chicago Fire from 2002-07.

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said earlier this month that he expects a more expansive coaching search to begin in the near future, although the federation is in no rush to name a full-time replacement with no official matches set until 2019.