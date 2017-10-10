David Bingham expected to depart Quakes

After falling out of favor with San Jose Earthquakes’ rookie coach Chris Leitch’s in early August, reports indicate that David Bingham is in fact lined up for an exit out of the Bay Area.

But the 27-year-old goalkeeper will reportedly have little problem finding a new home once his contract expires this winter as the Black and Blue’s longtime No.1 is being monitored by several MLS counterparts in addition to the several ‘top-flight’ sides in Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia, according to MLSsoccer.com.

Despite his last two performances between the sticks resulting in victories and having superior numbers this season than backup goalkeeper and Generation Adidas player Andrew Tarbell, the Clemson product drew heavy attention to his name after several stupendous performances throughout the Quakes’ deep U.S. Open Cup run.

Since the Quakes gut-wrenching loss to Sporting KC in Open Cup semifinal, Tarbell has started nine-straight games, though Leitch has described the 23-year-old’s emergence as the team’s first-choice ‘keeper as a “staff decision that is week to week.” But a source close to the club tells SBI that Bingham’s sudden drop from the XI has been the result of him failing to reach a new contract with the Earthquakes

Bingham, who is a seven-year league veteran, is ineligible to become an MLS free agent. Making a trade the most logical and beneficial option for the club as a move abroad for Bingham means the Quakes receive nothing more than the player’s rights.

If Bingham seals a move across the pond, it will be his second spell after having featured for Norwegian side Strommen IF nine times back in 2014 on a loan. The 27-year-old goalkeeper also trained with Danish side FC Copenhagen for two weeks in 2013.

The Bay-Area native began his professional career in San Jose back in 2011 and spent four seasons behind Jon Busch before becoming the team’s top choice ahead of the 2015 campaign.