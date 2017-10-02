Despite a few surprises, Bruce Arena relies on experience with USMNT squad

We all had a pretty good idea of what Bruce Arena was going to do with this U.S. Men’s National Team roster. No matter the situation, young stars like Weston McKennie and Jonathan Gonzalez weren’t going to come into the fold this late in qualifying. At this point, and with these games, Arena needed to rely on something a bit more familiar.
He did just that with his 26-man squad, one which was rapidly shifted to a 25-man squad due to a Gyasi Zardes injury. He went with experience, but that doesn’t mean Arena didn’t toss in one or two real surprises.
The biggest omission? Fabian Johnson, who played 78 largely healthy minutes for Borussia Monchengladbach over the weekend. The winger was part of camp last time out and looked fine over the weekend, making it unlikely he isn’t involved due to injury.
If it’s not injury, then what could it be? Johnson was far from effective last time out, a fact that is pretty much impossible to deny given how invisible he was against Costa Rica. However, there’s little doubt that, when fit, he’s one of the USMNT’s best 25 players. There aren’t 25 players in this pool better than Johnson no matter which way you spin it and his ability to play in several positions makes him an even bigger asset. Still, Johnson isn’t involved, meaning Arena has some sort of plan to form the team without him.
That plan could involve a three at the back, and you could see that being an option given the squad. There’s a wealth of centerback options, even without John Brooks healthy. Michael Orozco’s inlcusion may be a bit odd on the surface, especially with someone like Matt Miazga in good form, but the Club Tijuana defender has shown an ability to play as part of a three-man backline or as either a central defender or outside back in a normal four-at-the-back set.
The midfield also featured a pair of surprise names listed in Benny Feilhaber and Juan Agudelo. In the most likely scenario, neither will play meaningful roles in the coming games with players like Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta, Alejandro Bedoya and Darlington Nagbe all making up the central picture. Still, Feilhaber, in particular, could be an interesting super sub that has the ability to make plays in the final third.
In terms of wide options, Nagbe and Pulisic are both potential starters as well as is Paul Arriola if the team goes with a more typical formation. If Arena opts to go with a three, Arriola could be a potential wingback option with DeAndre Yedlin as a guaranteed starter.
The forward pool is straight-forward, for lack of a better word. We knew Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood and Clint Dempsey would be involved and, even if many didn’t want to admit it, it’s far from surprising to see Chris Wondolowski as the fourth musketeer up top. Wondolowski may not be the exact player you want on the field starting two vital qualifiers, but he’s exactly the type of person you want in the locker room and on the practice field in the days to come. He’s seen plenty in a USMNT shirt and he’ll help keep things in perspective going into the two matches.
Overall, the USMNT roster is essentially as expected where it all matters. Aside from the Johnson exclusion, the big names are all involved. Now, it’s about putting those big names together in a way that earns the USMNT two big results and, ultimately, a spot in Russia come next summer.
Let’s drop Fabian Johnson, one of our best and most versatile players. You think he played badly against Costa Rica? How many other players sucked as well. How do you think Zardes with his brick feet would have done or Bedoya? We are taking off the roster skill players that can actually possess and pass the ball to Pulisic. Just watch how are attack works out. Nagbe and Fielhaber will get the ball and dribble with their head down until they lose it. And Chandler is not as good as Beasely, Zusi, Lichaj or Orozco (he hasn’t even played in months- are you kidding me!!!!!). And no JJones when we need toughness and leadership. But I guess we have Wondo and Mcarty for that. People should now be seriously asking the question about Arena’s past Xenophobic comments. This is a pattern against our German-American players, that are obviously a step above half of this 2nd- rate MLS squad. SBI- are you investigating this story? These are fireable offenses!
This is right up there with Andy in Atlanta’s rants about JK’s supposed hatred of Poles.
“”Players on the national team should be — and this is my own feeling — they should be Americans” -Bruce Arena
“I think the majority of the national team should come out of Major League Soccer. The people that run our governing body think we need to copy what everyone else does, when in reality, our solutions will ultimately come from our culture.” -Bruce Arena
I suspect we will see a 3-5-2 formation. That said, the US can not play like it has nothing to lose. While they do lose control of their destiny with a D, they would be FAR from eliminated. With a D and then a W, they’d be 3rd if Panama doesn’t beat CR and Hond doesn’t beat both Mex and CR … even if 1 of those 2 happens, they’d still be 4th (and playing a Home and Home against Syria or Australia for a spot in the WC).
So tired of everyone talking about call ups when the real issue with this team is chemistry, commitment, and team management. If leaving FJ out makes for a better locker room/on field attitude for the team then great. Who is in and who is out matters a lot less than who is the spark plug for this team, where is the glue, and what is the game plan? Our biggest problem the last few games was not talent level or not matching up skill for skill with the other teams in the hex, it is that we seem to be the only team that tries to change tactics and overall game planning every match. All the other teams come into these games with a plan and a commitment to that plan from each player on the pitch. We seem to think we are good enough to just throw out players and we will win. We will play a new defensive pair, a new set of midfielders, and a new attacking formation, and then wonder why we keep coming out flat and unsure. If these are the guys Bruce trusts then fine, but he better put them into the right frame of mind and get the most out of them because that is the only way we win these games. Win, lose, or draw….make the WC or not, this team needs a major attitude adjustment in 2018!
Said last window that not calling in Chandler with Yedlin injured at the time was a fireable offense. Had we not got lucking at the very end of the Honduras match all of our outlooks would be much darker than they are now. I’m now saying Bruce deserved to be fired after the Honduras match last window for the way the team played not just last window but throughout his tenure including GC.
He’s leaving off players with more talent both technically and positionally and playing at higher levels (Bundesliga, 2.Bundesliga, EPL, Championship) for club and instead favoring essentially lower division (MLS, LigaMX) players with less talent. He also has no idea how to plan for uncertainties. The biggest uncertainty I worry about is MB picking up yellow against Panama, then we’re forced to role out the Acosta McCarty midfield that lit up the GC group stage. BA could be planning to play 352 so that might not be as big a worry as it is if he sticks religiously to his usual flat 442.
The non MLS bias is blatantly obvious at this point given who he decided to bench after the CR loss and who he decides not the call up for must win WCQ windows. Of course, I have my doubt about how much control BA has over the roster call ups at this point.
I said earlier this summer on this blog that one thing that always stuck in the back of my head was JK being interviewed by the ESPN announcers during the 2010 WC, when he gets asked about why he couldn’t come to terms with USSF back in 2006/7 he says it had to do with control of player call ups. I think USSF finally bent enough to meet him somewhere in the middle on control of roster but didn’t give JK full control (Wondo). When JK failed to call in LD for 2014 USSF had had enough and used media contacts to slowly build the sentiment and narrative of using out of position players at other positions (FJ at LB) and inconsistent lineups (on JK other than injuries).
Something’s not right at the top of our federation imo. I wish we had soccer media in this country who asked the tough questions for the benefit of fans like us. For Instance, BA has not yet been asked directly about the Chandler snub last window. I want him to directly answer that since it will tell us definitively if either Chandler turned down the call up or BA didn’t bother to call in a more talented player.
I want our soccer media to do some real investigative work on what stinks inside USSF. Is it USSF’s relationship with MLS/SUM, is there an old boys network that is too insular and opposed to outside ideas and concepts, is there an anti dual national click among players and others within USSF (Howard/Wambeck/Arena comments), why is MB always a automatic starter and immune from benching or subbing off his play hasn’t warranted it (JJ commented on this earlier).
I really want to know who deep and influential the relationship between MLS/SUM and USSF is particularly when it comes to USMNT call up and roster control. It appears to any of us watching that there is an influence and JK has at least stated on record while being on ESPN that it was an issue in the past regarding contract negotiations. If this is a problem what reputable international manager would ever agree to manage the USMNT if he can’t control who he calls up, what a joke of a federation we have if this is true.
Unfortunately, as fans we are in the dark. Strange things are happening with call ups and roster decisions for the USMNT at a time when our next games are more must win that in 30 plus years. Until someone asks the tough questions and we get to hear their reasoning for themselves all this just sounds like a loony conspiracy theory.
The standard USSF and media head answers are the ‘continuity’ argument. BA literally said last week, “We can’t afford to experiment now” or something like that, but we get an Orozco call, along with Feihaber and Agudelo and Zardes. Orozco has been barely seeing any minutes for club recently and Feihaber has only had spot minutes for the USMNT the past year and Agudelo really?, So he seems to being contradicting himself with these call ups.
And just for fun what do you guys think about the USMNT snub lineup(433) below, who wins them or current call ups in BA’s flat 442?
Green——Dwyer——-Gooch
—-Hyndman—–Kjestan—–
FJ—–Miazga—–CCV—-Chandler
—————Horvath————
