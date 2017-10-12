Dynamo keep postseason hopes alive with win over Sporting KC

Thanks to a pair of second half goals, the Houston Dynamo remain very much alive in the Western Conference race.

The Dynamo notched a 2-1 home win over Sporting KC on Wednesday night to move up to fifth in the Western Conference standing. With two games left in the season for each team, the Dynamo have a three-point lead in sixth-place FC Dallas and a four-point lead on seventh-place Real Salt Lake.

Sporting KC opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Jimmy Medranda, who gave the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the break. After the break, though, the Dynamo fired back as Tomas Martinez rocketed home a cross from AJ DeLaGarza.

In the 77th minute, the Dynamo got a little bit of luck, as Erik Palmer-Brown’s clearance went into the back of the net for an own goal, sealing the win.

A draw would have been enough for Sporting KC to seal a postseason berth, but that will have to wait until Sunday’s rematch between the two sides at Children’s Mercy Park.

MAN OF THE MATCH

With the team’s Honduran stars out of the lineup, Dynamo midfielder Tomas Martinez stepped up as the team’s primary attacker, scoring a wonderful goal to tie the match.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Martinez’s goal restored faith for the Dyanmo, paving the way for the late own goal that sealed the win.

MATCH TO FORGET

Erik Palmer-Brown hasn’t gotten as many chances as many would have expected this season, but Wednesday’s match ended in frustration due to the own goal.