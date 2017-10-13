European Weekend Preview: Liverpool hosts Man United, Barcelona travels to Atletico, and more

Domestic returns this weekend across Europe’s top leagues and the schedule does not disappoint with some premier fixtures taking place. The top showdown comes on Merseyside as Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield. Seven points separate these sides in the table, with Manchester United sitting five places higher. The visitors are unbeaten across all competitions this season, allowing only two goals in seven-league fixtures so far. Liverpool are 3-1-3 in the EPL so far, and will look for winger Mohamed Salah (four goals) to lead the way on Saturday. The Red Devils will counter with striker Romelu Lukaku (seven goals) who is on-fire at the moment.

Elsewhere in Europe, a Milan derby takes place in Italy, while Barcelona faces a tough test against Atletico Madrid in Spain. German’s top fixtures sees Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park, while Lyon and Monaco square off in France on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at all of this weekend’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Struggling Crystal Palace return to action this weekend with a London Derby against Chelsea taking place on Saturday. The Eagles are winless in the league, and have yet to score in seven-league matches. Roy Hodgson has his work cut out for him, and will look for striker Christian Benteke to spark them offensively. Chelsea are coming off a 1-0 defeat vs. Manchester City on Sept. 30 which was their second loss of the season. Spanish international Alvaro Morata leads the team with six goals, but is expected to miss out with a hamstring issue.

The late showdown on Saturday comes from Vicarage Road as Watford play host to Arsenal. Marco Silva’s side are unbeaten in their last two, and will look to pull the upset at home. Brazilian forward Richarlison leads the team with three goals,and has been a nice surprise since his move to the club this past summer. Arsenal are unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions, and fifth in the league table. French international Alexandre Lacazette leads the Gunners with four goals so far this season, and has shown he can handle English football.

Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL fixtures:

Saturday

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Burnley vs. West Ham United

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Stoke City

Swansea City vs. Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Bournemouth

Watford vs. Arsenal

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Monday

Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion

SPANISH LA LIGA

La Liga leaders Barcelona face a tough test this weekend, traveling to Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The visitors are a perfect 7-0-0 in league play and are showing no signs of stopping. Leading the way is Lionel Messi who has 11 goals in seven matches so far. The Catalan side will look to replicate their 2-1 win at the Vicente Calderon from last year. Atletico are winless in their last two, losing to Chelsea in the UCL before drawing against Leganes prior to the international break. Wingers Angel Correa and Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco each have three goals apiece, and will be important for Atletico to have success on Saturday.

The early fixture on Saturday sees Athletic Bilbao host Sevilla at the San Mames. Bilbao are winless in their last six fixtures, and will look to turn the tide starting this weekend. Aritz Adruiz leads the team with four goals, and has been a consistent scorer for the team since joining in 2013. Sevilla are second in the league table, five points behind Barcelona. Since a loss to Atletico back on Sept. 23, Sevilla are winners of their last two in both La Liga and the UCL. Colombian international Luis Muriel leads the team with two goals, and has been a nice signing from Sampdoria.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

Friday

Espanyol vs. Levante

Saturday

Athletic Bilbao vs. Sevilla

Getafe vs. Real Madrid

Alaves vs. Real Sociedad

Atletico Madri vs. Barcelona

Sunday

Eibar vs. Deportivo

Girona vs. Villarreal

Malaga vs. Leganes

Real Betis vs. Valencia

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Round #8 in Germany’s top flight sees a showdown between two of the top three teams from a year ago. Borussia Dortmund welcomes RB Leipzig to town on good form in league play. Peter Bosz’s side have only dropped points once out of seven matches, and will be favorites especially at home. Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the team with eight goals and has 12 in all competitions. Leipzig defeated Koln their last time out 2-1, and will look for their first impressive win of the season. German international Timo Werner leads the way with five goals so far.

In the most-intriguing fixture of the round, Hertha Berlin welcomes Schalke to the Olympiastadion on Saturday. The hosts held Bayern Munich in a 2-2 draw their last time out, and have not lost at home this season. Australian international Matthew Leckie leads Hertha with four goals so far. Schalke drew Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 prior to the international break, and will look to jump up the table. Leon Goretzka and Nabil Bentley are two important pieces in Schalke’s midfield and have four goals combined this season.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

Friday

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Koln

Saturday

Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg

1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg

Hertha Berlin vs. Schalke 04

FSV Mainz vs. Hamburg SV

Hannover 96 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

ITALIAN SERIE A

Serie A returns this weekend with a trio of league fixtures slated for this weekend. The first comes from Milan as Inter hosts AC Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza. Seven points separates the two rivals as both come in on different notes. Inter are in third and unbeaten this season. Mauro Icardi (six goals) leads the team in goals and is one of the top forwards across Europe. AC Milan fell 2-0 vs. Roma prior to the international break, and will look for a huge three points against their biggest rivals. Leading the way offensively are a trio of forwards who all have two goals apiece.

A day prior to the Milan derby, Juventus welcomes Lazio to Turin in a battle of the top-four sides. The Old Lady drew 2-2 against Atalanta their last time out, and will hope for a full three points against one of their title challengers this time around. Paulo Dybala leads the team with 10 goals, and will be the main forward to watch for Juventus. Lazio are winners of their last three matches, allowing only one goal in that span. Italian international Ciro Immobile leads the team with nine goals and has scored four in his last three appearances.

Also on Saturday, another top-five showdown is on tap as Roma hosts league-leaders Napoli at the Olimpico. The hosts are unbeaten in their last six matches, winning five of those six. Edin Dzeko leads the team with seven goals, while defensively Roma has allowed two goals in their six match unbeaten run. Napoli is a perfect 7-0-0 and are winners of their last five matches in all competitions. Dries Mertens leads the attacking front with seven goals, while Jose Callejon has four.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

Saturday

Juventus vs. Lazio

AS Roma vs. Napoli

Sunday

Fiorentina vs. Udinese

Bologna vs. Spal

Cagliari vs. Genoa

Crotone vs. Torino

Sampdoria vs. Atalanta

Sassuolo vs. Chievo Verona

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Monday

Hellas Verona vs. Benevento

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Round 9 in France’s top-flight gets underway with a cracking showdown from the Parc OL as Lyon hosts Monaco. Lyon has drawn their last three fixtures, after a 2-0 road loss against PSG. Mariano leads the team with six goals while Nabil Fekir has five. Monaco ended September with a draw against Montpellier, and has a pretty favorable month ahead. Radamel Falcao leads the defending Ligue 1 champs with 12 league goals, including five in September.

PSG looks to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 action, traveling to Dijon on Saturday. The visitors are 7-0-1 and swept the season series in 2016-17. Edinson Cavani and Neymar has formed a strong partnership, tallying 14 goals and seven assists so far. Dijon have drawn their last two, and will look to provide a good showing at the Stade Gaston Gerard. Striker Benjamin Jeannot leads the team with two goals.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

Friday

Lyon vs. Monaco

Saturday

Dijon vs. PSG

Caen vs. Angers

Guingamp vs. Rennes

Lille vs. Troyes

St. Etienne vs. Metz

Toulouse vs. Amiens

Sunday