FC Dallas fined for roster violation against Orlando City

FC Dallas wasn’t docked points for a recent violation, but the club did take a hit financially.

MLS has fined FC Dallas $75,000 of General Allocation Money and an additional $25,000 for a roster violation during the Sept. 30 match against Orlando City. Prior to the match, Michael Barrios was listed as a starter but was promptly removed shortly before kickoff. The rule states any player removed within an hour of kickoff may not enter the match.

Barrios did just that in the 84th minute of what turned out to be an FC Dallas tie with Orlando City, violating the rule.

“The referee crew’s administrative error and decision to place Michael Barrios on the official match roster was carefully considered while making the decision to sanction FC Dallas for this rule violation,” said MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott. “However, all of our clubs are aware of game day roster rules and FC Dallas should have removed Barrios from the official match roster.”

Fortunately for FC Dallas, the error will not cost the club points. As things stand, FC Dallas sits level on points for a playoff spot with a game in hand.