FC Dallas playoff hopes boosted with draw in Colorado

A win would have been nice, but FC Dallas will take an away point to get them above the red line in the Western Conference.

Atiba Harris headed home a tying goal in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids, which ensures Dallas controls its own destiny heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Colorado came out of the gates firing. First, Axel Sjoberg put a shot off the post in the sixth minute of play. Then, the Rapids took the lead after only a quarter hour when Steffan Aigner snuck home a deft touch off a Josh Gatt pass.

A combination of near misses and strong saves from both keepers kept the score at 1-0 to the home side after 45 minutes.

Dallas would get themselves on level terms on a 54th minute corner. Javier Morales’s take found Harris for an open header from the top of the six yard box, leaving Zac MacMath helpless in the Colorado net.

There wasn’t much to speak of in the second half. The two sides didn’t truly threaten to break the deadlock and both settled for a single point each.

FC Dallas will take the away draw to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture. They are now on 43 points, one more than Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes right below them. They control their own destiny in their final two matches against Seattle on the road and LA Galaxy at home.

The Rapids are merely playing out the string, since they are long eliminated from playoff contention. They are a point in front of the Galaxy at the bottom of the West. Their season comes to a merciful end after a home tilt with Real Salt Lake and a trip to Seattle.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Steffan Aigner scored his second goal in as many games to open the scoring nice and early. He had a solid game overall for the Rapids.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Atiba Harris tied the score in the second half with an open header to earn a crucial point for FC Dallas.

MATCH TO FORGET

Konte Ford struggled in central defense for Colorado. He lost his mark on the Dallas goal, which cost his team a full three points.