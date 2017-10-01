Feilhaber, Agudelo among notable names on 26-man USMNT squad for October qualifiers

The U.S. Men’s National Team squad for October’s crucial World Cup qualifiers looks a lot like the squad that feature in September’s qualifiers, with a few notable exceptions.

Benny Feilhaber, Juan Agudelo and Michael Orozco were among the notable inclusions in the 26-man roster Bruce Arena has chosen for the October qualifying squad ahead of key matches against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

The biggest news in the squad announcement was the absence of Fabian Johnson, who has been left out amid concerns about his fitness.

Geoff Cameron and DeAndre Yedlin are in the squad after both overcame recent injuries to take their likely places in the U.S. starting defense.

Feilhaber is the most surprising inclusion, having been left out since the January camp. The veteran midfielder should help provide some cover in the creative midfielder department, having been chosen ahead of the likes of Sacha Kljestan and Lee Nguyen.

Among the players left out where Eric Lichaj, who has fallen out of favor at Nottingham Forest, Matt Hedges and Cristian Roldan.

Here is the full 26-man squad that will take on Panama in Orlando on October 6th, and Trinidad & Tobago in Port of Spain on October 10th in the final two matches of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)