Feilhaber, Agudelo among notable names on 26-man USMNT squad for October qualifiers

The U.S. Men’s National Team squad for October’s crucial World Cup qualifiers looks a lot like the squad that feature in September’s qualifiers, with a few notable exceptions.
Benny Feilhaber, Juan Agudelo and Michael Orozco were among the notable inclusions in the 26-man roster Bruce Arena has chosen for the October qualifying squad ahead of key matches against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.
The biggest news in the squad announcement was the absence of Fabian Johnson, who has been left out amid concerns about his fitness.
Geoff Cameron and DeAndre Yedlin are in the squad after both overcame recent injuries to take their likely places in the U.S. starting defense.
Feilhaber is the most surprising inclusion, having been left out since the January camp. The veteran midfielder should help provide some cover in the creative midfielder department, having been chosen ahead of the likes of Sacha Kljestan and Lee Nguyen.
Among the players left out where Eric Lichaj, who has fallen out of favor at Nottingham Forest, Matt Hedges and Cristian Roldan.
Here is the full 26-man squad that will take on Panama in Orlando on October 6th, and Trinidad & Tobago in Port of Spain on October 10th in the final two matches of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying:
GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)
MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)
wth , besler, orozco, wondo, ream, gonzalez, bedoya, zusi, beasley… all the same shit
Who would you have called in?
miazga, lichaj, kljestan, Adams, gooch, dwayer.
I am hoping he brought in Feilhaber so Nagbe and Pulisic can each play out wide. If so I think he might go 4 2 3 1.
you hope what? Fei and Nag. both play so dump, drill and drill .. and no vision view the past games and see; agudelo: give a break; this guys tend to be make everery single ball become complicated nothing else same as Nagbe. After this game USMNT should prepare for play-off and big TV to watch 2018
Yes, same shit, we are going to play-off and out. No hope for same shit
Simply for the purpose of qualifying. It is simply for that purpose. Not to be pretty soccer, etc. I’m okay with it, for now. Obviously, the left back position is going to be the weak link as Villafana/Beasley have not been playing well on the national level lately. But I can understand several of the call-ins, such as Feilhaber and others. I know Arena is about to be crucified in online forums, but this is all for the purpose of just getting those points, and several of these guys are battle tested for CONCACAF. Yes, I’m sure IF THEY QUALIFY, we will see Johnson, McKennie, etc., on the World Cup squad. Right now, Arena is going all in to just get points. It’s going to be an interested few games.
*Interesting
I’m not at all confident we’ll see our young guns on the wc squad. Bruce will call in the old gaurd and give the same excuses. You gotta give em a chance in meaningful games. Couldn’t be any worse than gonzo in the last wc qualifier, right? I’m sue CCV or Miazga wouldn’t have tripped over their own feet like Gonzo. Yet he is considered concacaf battle tested and worthy of repeated call ups?
I’m sure the younger guys have more upside, but do you really want to call them in and play them in this critical a game that they have never, absolutely never, experienced in CONCACAF? This isn’t Europe and more fair referees, etc. This is CONCACAF which is physical, dirty, and just get the job done type play. It is complete foolishness to play and test young players in this is it or no World Cup type fixture of games. Even if they don’t get the 3rd automatic qualification spot, and have to go to the 4th place finish playoff, you still don’t test young players in that type of situation. They will get their chance. But this is not the time.
@AC:
To N-Whit’s point: It’s a negligible difference when you consider (and don’t ignore like so many) that Gonzalez is good for one game-changing error every single match that usually results in the opposing team scoring.
—
I’ve given up on pointing out Gonzalez’s obvious fault before every single match because it’s evident people have visual problems, memory issues or a refusal of reality. Some of us have been sounding the trumpet for…literally…years about him.
Imo the biggest problems us had last two games was outside nacks getting beat by speed amd not winning any second balls in midfield. I think 3-5-2 is best firmation with this roster since that woyld hopefully solve both problems.
I’m always going to support the USA, and once the whistle blows whatever starting XI is on the pitch I’ll cheer for, but the last 12-24 months have been some of the most dull, uninspiring call-ups in my years of watching the Nats.
—
Please wake me up 2 years from now when, hopefully, the next wave shows more promise. This batch of MLS-caliber players is brutal to watch.
Wondo? Really? We got no one else??? Thats a sad reflection on the state of things. I guess you can say the same about Gonzo, Can we please just stay away from guys with a nickname ending in “o”?
Nagbe was invisible last night against the quakes. I hope he steps it up for qualifying since he will most likely be a starter.
don’t worry, invisible: he will be again and again as long as he be called in. Area gets older = dumber and dumber
Among Feilhaber, Kljestan, and Nguyen, I would have picked Feilhaber last. I find the changes to be very disappointing.
This list made me throw up in my mouth
We are going to win both games comfortably and qualify. And yes, I will rememember every one of you bums for your pessimism and you will be labeled non-believers for the rest of time. There I said it.
