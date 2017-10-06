Friday Kickoff: Andres Iniesta signs 'lifetime' deal with Barca, Neymar pushing for Alexis Sanchez and more

While one Barcelona star is set to remain with the club, an ex-Barca winger is looking to recruit another former player to Paris.

Andre Iniesta signed a “lifetime contract” to remain with Barcelona. (REPORT)

Neymar reportedly wants Paris Saint-Germain to go out and sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. (REPORT)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld says he is still waiting on a new contract from the club. (REPORT)

With Germany’s World Cup spot already booked, Toni Kroos will sit out the country’s final World Cup qualifiers with a rib injury. (REPORT)

Set to miss out on World Cup qualifiers due to injury, Gareth Bale has returned to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Romelu Lukaku will not feature in Belgium’s qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina, but could be back in the team against Cyprus. (REPORT)

