Friday Kickoff: Mesut Ozil reportedly set for Man United, Keylor Navas injury and more

A Premier League star looks set for a switch while a CONCACAF star is set to miss time with an injury. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil has reportedly told teammates that he’s headed to Manchester United. (REPORT)

Keylor Navas will miss even more time due to an issue with his adductor injury. (REPORT)

Barcelona has reportedly been scouting Manchester United winger Anthony Martial. (REPORT)

UEFA will investigate a melee from Thursday’s Europa League clash between Everton and Lyon that saw a fan punch a Lyon player. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe’s agent says the forward wanted to move to Barcelona this summer. (REPORT)

George Weah will take place in a run-off for the Liberian presidency after winning a majority but not an absolute majority in the first round of voting. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Weston McKennie is ready to get back into action with Schalke following an injury. (READ)

Jonathan Klinsmann was named to the bench for Hertha Berlin’s Europa League match. (READ)

Jack Harrison is looking to use his England U-21 experience to help him push NYCFC towards the playoffs. (READ)

Union defender Keegan Rosenberry was suspended for an inappropriate tweet. (READ)

Laurent Blanc and Sam Allardyce addressed rumors linking them to the USMNT job. (READ)

Union midfielder Brian Carroll is set to retire, putting an end to a 15-year MLS career. (READ)