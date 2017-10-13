Friday Kickoff: West Ham denies 'Chicharito' exit rumors, PSG chairman accused of bribery and more

Reports linking one Mexican star to an exit have been shut down by his club while a major Qatari businessman has been accused of bribery.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says there is no truth to rumors linking Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to an exit. (REPORT)

PSG and beIN Sports chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi has been accused of bribing former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke to buy TV rights to World Cup tournaments. (REPORT)

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao says Juan Carlos Osorio’s individualized plans for each Mexico player are “absolutely ridiculous”. (REPORT)

Javier Mascherano says he will retire from Argentina duty after the World Cup. (REPORT)

Ecuador has suspended five unnamed players for leaving the team hotel to party ahead of the team’s 3-1 loss to Argentina. (REPORT)

AC Milan’s sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says he still wants to sign forward Andrea Belotti from Torino. (REPORT)

Didier Deschamps is reportedly set to begin talks with France over a new deal. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes says Arjen Robben is on the same level as Johann Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

At Philadelphia Union training, USMNT midfielder Alejandro Bedoya said the team let the fans, country and families down on Tuesday night. (READ)

The U.S. U17s fell to Colombia in the final match of the U20 World Cup group stage. (READ)

Landon Donovan says the USMNT got what they deserved on Tuesday. (READ)

NYCFC’s season finale has been moved to Citi Field. (READ)