Friday Kickoff: West Ham denies 'Chicharito' exit rumors, PSG chairman accused of bribery and more

Friday Kickoff: West Ham denies 'Chicharito' exit rumors, PSG chairman accused of bribery and more

Mexican Soccer

Friday Kickoff: West Ham denies 'Chicharito' exit rumors, PSG chairman accused of bribery and more

 

Reports linking one Mexican star to an exit have been shut down by his club while a major Qatari businessman has been accused of bribery.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says there is no truth to rumors linking Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to an exit. (REPORT)

PSG and beIN Sports chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi has been accused of bribing former FIFA secretary general Jérôme Valcke to buy TV rights to World Cup tournaments. (REPORT)

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao says Juan Carlos Osorio’s individualized plans for each Mexico player are “absolutely ridiculous”. (REPORT)

Javier Mascherano says he will retire from Argentina duty after the World Cup. (REPORT)

Ecuador has suspended five unnamed players for leaving the team hotel to party ahead of the team’s 3-1 loss to Argentina. (REPORT)

AC Milan’s sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli says he still wants to sign forward Andrea Belotti from Torino. (REPORT)

Didier Deschamps is reportedly set to begin talks with France over a new deal. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes says Arjen Robben is on the same level as Johann Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

At Philadelphia Union training, USMNT midfielder Alejandro Bedoya said the team let the fans, country and families down on Tuesday night. (READ)

The U.S. U17s fell to Colombia in the final match of the U20 World Cup group stage. (READ)

Landon Donovan says the USMNT got what they deserved on Tuesday. (READ)

NYCFC’s season finale has been moved to Citi Field. (READ)

, , European Soccer, Featured, Mexican Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home