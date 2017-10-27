Friday Kickoff: Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets sights on Premier League, Philippe Coutinho questionable and more

Two big stars could miss games over the weekend while another is talking him his team’s title hopes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has returned to Manchester United with the sole aim of winning the Premier League title while adding he refused to limp away from the club following his injury. (REPORT)

Philippe Coutinho looks set to miss Liverpool’s match against Huddersfield Town. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could miss the team’s match against Hannover this weekend. (REPORT)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he is “flattered” by reported interest from Everton. (REPORT)

The president of Brazilian side Santos says the club has received payment from Paris Saint-Germain for their cut of Neymar’s transfer fee. (REPORT)

Everton’s Idriss Gueye has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the club. (REPORT)

Scottish club Rangers has fired manager Pedro Caixinha. (REPORT)

A late Alberth Elis goal led the Houston Dynamo past Sporting KC. (READ)

Zack Steffen put in a spectacular performance to lead the Columbus Crew to a win over Atlanta United in a penalty kick classic. (READ)

The San Jose Earthquakes were left to self-reflect after their playoff exit. (READ)

The Vancouver Whitecaps took advantage of their second chance to win their playoff opener. (READ)

If the New York Red Bulls are to advance past Toronto FC, Sacha Kljestan will need to play at a high level. (READ)

Following the team’s playoff exit, the Chicago Fire are looking at the positives taken from a rebuilding season. (READ)