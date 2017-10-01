Gyasi Zardes withdraws from USMNT squad due to injury

After missing out on September qualifiers, Gyasi Zardes was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team on Sunday morning. On Sunday afternoon, U.S. Soccer revealed the LA Galaxy forward won’t join the squad after all.

Zardes withdrew from the USMNT squad on Sunday due to a groin strain suffered in the LA Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. As a result, Zardes will miss the upcoming matches against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago. The forward was last with the U.S. during the Gold Cup.

The U.S. will not call in anyone to replace Zardes, leaving the roster at 25.

Here’s a closer look at the USMNT roster: