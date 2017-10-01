Gyasi Zardes withdraws from USMNT squad due to injury

After missing out on September qualifiers, Gyasi Zardes was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team on Sunday morning. On Sunday afternoon, U.S. Soccer revealed the LA Galaxy forward won’t join the squad after all.
Zardes withdrew from the USMNT squad on Sunday due to a groin strain suffered in the LA Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. As a result, Zardes will miss the upcoming matches against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago. The forward was last with the U.S. during the Gold Cup.
The U.S. will not call in anyone to replace Zardes, leaving the roster at 25.
Here’s a closer look at the USMNT roster:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 15/0), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 37/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)
DEFENDERS (9): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo; 35/6), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City; 12/1), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG; 24/2), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX; 16/0), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX; 6/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 6/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 4/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; (8/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 20/3)
MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 5/0), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 0/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 5/1),Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 9/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 38/7), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City; 6/0), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 9/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 11/5)
FORWARDS (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 39/16), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC; 41/18), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 12/4)
I hope Arena finds somebody else that dribbles out of bounds the way he does.
