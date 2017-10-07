Highlights: U.S. U-17s 3, India 0

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Ryan Tolmich | 4 hours ago Follow @RyanTolmich
U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team, Under-17 World Cup, U.S. Under-17 National Team, Under-17 World Cup
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
In need of a win, the U.S. Men’s National Team thumped Panama to get back on track for the World Cup.
Christian Pulisic did exactly what he needed to do for the USMNT to get a very important win over Panama.
Join SBI for Friday’s live chat during USMNT-Panama
FC Dallas has been fined for breaking an MLS roster rule.
The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team took care of India to open the U-17 World Cup.
A look back at all SBI’s coverage of the USMNT heading into this massive Panama match.
SBI takes a look at a possible lineup for Friday’s clash between the USMNT and Panama.
Friday’s match against Panama is a defining moment for the U.S. Men’s National Team, marking yet another do-or-die match on the road towards Russia.
Thursday’s CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers saw Paraguay and Chile earn important wins, while Argentina and Uruguay had to settle for draws.
It’s a shortened, but highly important, weekend for MLS as the season winds down.
Comments