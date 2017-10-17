Highlights: U.S. U-17s 5, Paraguay 0

shares
By: Ryan Tolmich | 4 hours ago
Don Garber and Anthony Precourt issued statements about their concern for Columbus’ sustainability as an MLS market.
Timothy Weah and the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team put on a dominant attacking performance against Paraguay.
Christian Pulisic and Matt Miazga headline Americans Abroad.
Laurent Blanc and Sam Allardyce are reportedly interested in the USMNT gig.
Real Madrid’s clash with Tottenham headlines Champions League action.
Mauricio Pochettino says he expects Harry Kane to be a one-club man while Jose Mourinho is reportedly in search of a pay raise.
Even though they missed out on the World Cup, the USMNT climbed a spot to 27th in the latest FIFA rankings.
Columbus Crew SC may be moving to Austin, Texas if they can’t get a new stadium in the Ohio capital.
Nemanja Nikolic bagged a hat trick, Sebastian Blanco uncorked some golazos, and the rest of the MLS Week 33 highlights.
Tim Weah scored a fantastic goal on his way to a hat trick in the U.S. U-17’s 5-0 smashing of Paraguay.
