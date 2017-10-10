Ignacio Piatti signs contract extension with Impact

Ignacio Piatti is sticking around in Montreal.

The Designated Player has signed a contract that keeps him with the Impact for a season and a half, the club announced on Tuesday. His new contract, which has him staying with the Canadian club until 2019, also includes an option for the 2020 MLS season.

The midfielder joined the team in the middle of the 2014 season from San Lorenzo in Argentina. Since then, he has scored 47 times in MLS play and recorded 21 assists. He became the club’s leading goalscorer earlier this season, passing Marco Di Vaio. He was also the team’s MVP in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

This season, the Argentine has had a productive season despite the Impact narrowly missing the playoffs. He has scored 17 goals and recorded six assists in 25 games. He is currently fifth in the golden boot race, four goals behind leader Nemanja Nikolic of the Chicago Fire.