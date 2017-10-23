Impact fire head coach Mauro Biello

Impact fire head coach Mauro Biello

MLS- Montreal Impact

Impact fire head coach Mauro Biello

 

After missing the postseason, the Montreal Impact have made a change.

Owner Joey Saputo said on Monday that the club has dismissed head caoch Mauro Biello, who led the team to a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season.

Biello initially took over as head coach back in 2015, replacing Frank Klopas midseason before leading the team to the postseason. Last season, Biello and the Impact fell in a memorable Eastern Conference final against Toronto FC, falling just short of an MLS Cup final berth.

, Featured, MLS- Montreal Impact

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home