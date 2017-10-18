John Brooks closing in on Wolfsburg return

John Brooks closing in on Wolfsburg return

John Brooks recently began individual training following an extended layoff and it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team defender is now getting even closer to making his return.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe revealed on Wednesday that Brooks is back in full training, bringing him even closer to making his return over several months on the sideline. Fellow central defender Jeffrey Bruma is also getting closer to full fitness, as Wolfsburg will soon have a full complement of defensive options.

Brooks suffered a tendon injury less than 45 minutes into his debut for the Bundesliga club back in August in DFB-Pokal action. The injury also knocked Brooks out of the USMNT’s final four World Cup qualifiers, a series of matches that saw the team knocked out of World Cup contention.

Wolfsburg currently sits 14th in the Bundesliga and the team returns to action this weekend against Hoffenheim. The USMNT, meanwhile, returns to the field in November for a friendly against Portugal.

 

Home