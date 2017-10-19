Jonathan Klinsmann named to Hertha Berlin bench for Europa League match

A young American goalkeeper is getting his first taste of Europe this evening.
Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former U.S. Men’s National Team manager Jurgen Klinsmann, was named to the bench for the first time as Hertha Berlin takes on Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in Europa League action.
Unsere 1️⃣1️⃣ Mann für den 1️⃣. 🇪🇺-3️⃣er! #ZORBSC #HerthaInternational #hahohe pic.twitter.com/aCb3deH1ZP
— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) October 19, 2017
The 20 year old Klinsmann signed with Hertha Berlin this summer after two seasons with the University of California. He also represented the United States at the U-18 and U-20 levels. His most recent accomplishment was leading the U.S. U-20 National Team to the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup last spring,
Was pretty solid in the World Cup minus the big blunder.
He has that tall lany frame that with the right development could became very good.
LikeLike