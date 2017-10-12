Jozy Altidore issues Twitter statement following USMNT elimination

Jozy Altidore became the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to take to social media following Tuesday’s debacle.

The USMNT forward issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday night, apologizing to the fans and U.S. Soccer community for the USMNT’s failure to book a spot to Russia. In addition, Altidore called for fans to continue to support the national team as it looks to bounce back heading towards next cycle.

Read Altidore’s statement below: