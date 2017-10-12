Jozy Altidore issues Twitter statement following USMNT elimination

Jozy Altidore became the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to take to social media following Tuesday’s debacle.
The USMNT forward issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday night, apologizing to the fans and U.S. Soccer community for the USMNT’s failure to book a spot to Russia. In addition, Altidore called for fans to continue to support the national team as it looks to bounce back heading towards next cycle.
Read Altidore’s statement below:
The real shame is the players, coach etc as a whole did not realize they were in trouble until the second Trinidad goal flew into the net. They all seemed to think everything was going to work out for them as long as they kept doing what they were doing. Complacency, overconfidence arrogance. Whatever you want to call it. They missed the World Cup, because they could not imagine losing. No one seemed to accept they were in a desperate situation, but still had it all in their own hands. They were drowning in the water waiting for someone to throw them a life jacket when all they had to do was kick their legs and swim to the boat.
@ Ronaldinho, I blame the BA’s immense arrogance for their overconfidence. Its like the players and the whole program never even thought a loss could happen. They win 4-0 and think they are hot stuff and manager is trolling media with stuff about Euro teams not making it in Concacaf then his team gets blasted by TnT’s U23 team. Ridiculous.
This is the type of ho hum pr machine type comment that makes him sound good in the media but is really full of sh-t because it doesn’t address any of the real issues.
I’m waiting to hear some substance from one of our veterans about the manager and his poor callups and tactics, about higher ups within Ussf and some of the cronyism at that level. That would be courageous, not, “I’m so sorry…”.
We need an insider who is brave enough to blow the whistle on the MLS/SUM money machine.
Thinking about it further. That’s really the only way any of our veterans can restore any semblance of their legacy on the USMNT. As of now they will always be remember as the team that didn’t make it. With the exception of Dempsey, Howard and the younger guys, it overshadows their entire USMNT career.
What to get some good graces back. Veterans who know the program and are inside that group need to talk, real talk. No PC mumbo jumbo, tell the fans whats really happened. That’s at least a start on the way to getting their legacy somewhat back. IMO.
Jozy is not good enough. He was even cramping up or strained before kickoff. And if he is not good enough now, he won’t be good enough when he is 32/33. With no competitive games until 2019 there is no reason to ever call him in again. But i’m certain him and Bradley will still be around and that is a shame.
@Bryan, the MLS poster boys will always be brought in because it pays MLS to have stars. Knowing this generation is finished MLS will now have to lure other Americans playing in Europe back to the States and create an next generation of poster boy auto starters for the national team, its the playbook. These new poster boys will never have their roster spot challenged and start every game and the USMNT lineup will adjust for these specific players because they have to be on the field regardless of form. I would look for this to start after Russia however since they don’t really have any targets yet on who to bring back who is young enough to play in 2022. If any of the talent we have now pushing for time in Europe such as McKennie, Gooch, Hyndman, Green, Miazga, CCV, EPB, or Gonzolez in Mx start to see the bench instead of the field look for MLS to pay overpriced transfer fees to get these guys into MLS. Of course, Pulisic is no doubt out of their reach but if he somehow loses his spot and doesn’t see minutes it might embolded MLS to through stupid money at his club and him. God I hope not thought it would be another diaseter all over again for the young generation to come back early to MLS like this recent one did.
@Joe Dirt 100%
Pulisic would never do that. His mom told him he could come home at 16 when he couldn’t understand German at school and he flatly told her no. The only one on that list who might take the easy MLS route would be Green. I am hopeful this young group is smart enough to understand they need to emulate our best player (pulisic) and stay in Europe.
Arriola signed with DC united, Acosta and Morris are still in MLS….
Bryan, Agree, I think Pulisic is too savy for that too. But MLS will need new poster boys soon and they will splash cash at someone. Pulisic has to be out of their reach at the moment but really none of these guys should be playing in MLS and this cycle proves that out for us. Making them MLS poster boy turns them into auto starters at club and also in some cases NT and we need our best competing against the highest levels possible.
Half my family is Brazilian, when I told them our manager calls in players from MLS over guys who start in Germany or England, they laugh. They immediately say something like who’s the technico why is he not fired? Its pretty obvious to non Americans with out a US bias what our problems are.
@Joe Dirt it seems that we are the few that understand that concept. Like seriously how can that be hard to see?!!!
Arriola is playing at his level right now. Hes just not very good and is probably happy to be slamming crosses into defenders every week as an auto starter. Morris could have tried at Bremen but when you look at how his season has gone you have to wonder if he would have flopped and MLS might be his level too. Not sure on Acosta but he had a pretty rough summer trying to play up to par internationally.
let me show you what hungry looks like
let me show you what fighting for every inch looks like
let me show you what no ENTITLEMENT looks like
imagine
GOAL FROM ROMAN TORRES (31), A SEATTLE SOUNDERS DEFENDER. DID NOT EVEN MAKE THE MLS ALLSTAR ROSTER!!!!!……look at him overlapping in grand fashion to push his team into the world cup. The captain, the leader of the team, takes matters into his own hands…A DEFENDER. HEAR IT IN THE VOICES OF THE ANNOUNCERS WHAT IT MEANS TO THEM. THAT’S PASSION
Our player had no leadership
No passion
No hunger
No urgency
Thinking that they will be handed the qualification like they are handed their spots on the team and everything else.
VERY HONORABLE from Altidore……but save your apologies for those who need it. Why USSoccer felt like they needed to keep Altidore, Bradley, Howard and Dempsey the face of America soccer only time will tell, especially since they were only shadows of their former selves. You all let down a nation because you all felt entitled, felt like the wolf on top of the hill, rather than the Panamas and Costa Ricas feeling like the hungry wolf trying to take the hill.
