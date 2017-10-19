Keegan Rosenberry suspended for 'inappropriate' tweet

MLS- Philadelphia Union

Keegan Rosenberry’s rough 2017 campaign won’t have a chance to end on the field this weekend.

The Philadelphia Union suspended the American right back for Sunday’s game against Orlando City because of a tweet head coach Jim Curtin and sporting director Earnie Stewart ruled inappropriate.

“Keegan Rosenberry will not be part of our 18 this week,” Curtin said. “Social media activity prior to kickoff (of the Fire game) was inappropriate. It was unprofessional and disrespectful to the players in the locker room.”

The tweet in question came before the Union’s loss to the Chicago Fire on Sunday. It featured a picture of Rosenberry and Union defender Richie Marquez on the bench with a few emojis and the caption” need some caption help” in parenthesis.

  • SilverRey

    The worst part about it is that if Curtin had any capabilities as a coach Keegan would have been out on the field at that point.

    Jim has had at least the last four games of the season which were meaningless in which to give the future of the team some run out time. Since then he has started Epps twice.

    That’s it.

    That’s his only change from a line-up that continued to be blah for most of the season.

    No Najem – who is young but should have at the very least had some substitution time, no Jones – who looked great at the beginning of the season, nobody from Bethlehem Steel – even though “the kids are our future”.

    This isn’t on Keegan (though it’s always stupid to tweet back-of-the-house stuff no matter how unhappy you are).

    This is squarely on Jim Curtin.

    Ernie, the first priority in the off season HAS to be getting a new coach!

