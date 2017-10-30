Las Vegas Lights FC unveil logo

Las Vegas Lights FC, the USL’s newest expansion team, revealed their logo for their upcoming season. Hundreds of fan submissions contributed to the final product unveiled on Monday morning.

The design is derived from the famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign on the outskirts of the city. It features the club’s colors of blue, yellow and pink, taken from the official logo for the city of Las Vegas. The neon lights design comes from the Neon Museum, which is near their home stadium of Cashman Field.

“First and foremost, we wanted our fans and supporters in Las Vegas to lead the process of developing our official logo, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the result,” said team owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook. “The logo plays into the look and feel of Las Vegas, most notably Fremont Street, right down the road from our home at Cashman Field.”

Las Vegas Lights FC will begin USL play in the spring of 2018 at Cashman Field, which they will share with the Las Vegas 51s minor league baseball team.