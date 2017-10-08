Late Waston goal sends Costa Rica to World Cup, eases pressure on USMNT

It took until the 95th minute of action on Saturday night, but Costa Rica found the point it needed to officially earn a spot in next summer’s World Cup.

Eddie Hernandez gave Honduras the lead in the 66th minute, but that was cancelled out by Kendall Waston’s stoppage-time header. That put the Ticos through while making Honduras’s road to qualification much tougher.

Waston’s goal also made things easier for the U.S. Men’s National Team, which now has an easier task heading into Tuesday’s Hex finale against Trinidad & Tobago. Honduras went from potentially being tied on points with the USMNT heading into the final round of matches, but is now two points behind the Americans and tied with Panama for fourth place in the Hex.

The USMNT can book its place at the 2018 World Cup with a win or draw on Tuesday, with its superior goal difference making a draw enough even if Honduras manages to beat Mexico and Panama beats Costa Rica on Tuesday.