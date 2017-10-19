Laurent Blanc, Sam Allardyce address USMNT job rumors

Laurent Blanc and Sam Allardyce became the first foreign managers linked to the U.S. Men’s National Team job earlier this week, and both have taken the chance to address the rumors early.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Blanc said the rumors are just that: rumors. The former Paris Saint-Germain manager has been out of coaching since departing the club in 2016 and admitted he isn’t ready to jump back into the game.

“It’s a rumor which has arisen in recent days. Honestly, I don’t know any more about it. There will undoubtedly be others,” Blanc told reporters. “Firstly, we’d need to talk about it more in depth.

“What I’m interested in is to try and have a good project. If a board member offers me a challenge like that, I would do it with great pleasure. I’m not ready. I wasn’t five or six months ago.”

Allardyce, meanwhile, was a bit more open to the idea after revealing he wasn’t interested in the Leicester City job on Tuesday.

“If I ever go back into football, an international position again might be of interest to me,” he said, according to talkSPORT. “Whether that is the USA, who knows.

“If we got to that stage where we there was an interview, you would assess whether you have a chance of being successful with that national side and, if you do, is that a better challenge for me at this stage of my life?”

The U.S. is unlikely to make any sort of move for a permanent manager for quite some time as things shake out in the lead up to and after the World Cup next summer. As for now, the U.S. is expected to appoint an interim manager to take charge of an upcoming friendly against Portugal.